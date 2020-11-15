Island Gypsy unveils 2-cabin and new 40 models

IG 40 in build © Boats International IG 40 in build © Boats International

by Boats International 1 Nov 21:16 PST

Island Gypsy will be among the stand-out vessels at the upcoming Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival, 13 to 15 November, displaying the current models and unveiling for the first time to the public the versatile new the two-cabin version of the Island Gypsy Newport 46.

Also available for interested parties are the specs for the all-new 40-foot model, arriving in mid-December, with more in production.

"It's a brand-new design," explains Director, Brett Flanagan. "We have used new moulds and the latest construction using vinylester resins. We already have considerable interest in the 40-footer which will be perfect for families and couples looking for a fantastic weekender or dayboat."

The Island Gypsy 40 features twin cabins and a convertible bed in the saloon, with accommodation for up to six guests. It boasts a generous sized cockpit and foredeck, as well as spacious saloon for easy entertaining.

It uses a diesel shaft drive with keel protection, upgraded bow and stern thrusters, complete with full navigation package, generator and luxurious, 5-star fitout with gloss walnut finish, Corian benchtops, well-appointed galley, teak cockpit and Sunbrella fabric seating.

As a Sizzling Summer price-point for a limited time, the new Island Gypsy 40 will be offered at $599,000.

"It's an exceptional entry-level motor yacht, fully-optioned with all the extras included and no more to spend - just add water!" says Brett.

The new Island Gypsy 40 will arrive close to Christmas and will be open for inspection at their new headquarters at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard - just in time for the summer holidays!

The Island Gypsy 46 with the two-cabin layout will be available for inspection during the boating festival. It suits cruising families seeking an economical and feature-filled motor yacht.

At 46ft (14m) it's the same LOA as the first two Newport models, but the space below decks has been expertly optimised to accommodate a second cabin, with large ensuite in common, including separate shower, toilet and vanity.

The second cabin is lockable with full-head room and plenty of storage. The galley and saloon are designed for socialising, and feature large Corian benchtops, twin 140L refrigerators/freezers, overhead cabinetry, pantry, convection microwave and two-burner electric hotplate.

The cockpit features two tables that can convert to one large dining table, and banquette seating for up to six people, and an additional four on the opposite side - great for entertaining friends and family, and cruising the east coast.

Along with a hot and cold shower on the transom, the lazarette comprises insulated storage to fit refrigerator plates or Waeco portable refrigeration, fenders, ropes, and other gear.

Powered by a 550hp Cummins diesel engine and Onan generator, coupled to a Twin Disc 2.1 gearbox and running through the new technology "Python drive" system which has been especially designed for this range of boats, the new model requires minimal maintenance and delivers sensational performance of 20+ knots, along with class-leading fuel economy.

The "python drive" system is next to silent and low vibration compared to a standard boat this size. The engine room is seriously spacious, carpeted throughout and with generous head room.

For ease of access for the tender and watersports there is also a hi-lo hydraulic swim platform.

"After more than 30 years in the boating business, we have analysed the servicing cost of boats," said Brett Flanagan, Director at Island Gypsy.

"Boating should be low maintenance and pleasurable. With Island Gypsy, we have sought to minimise the cost of ownership and make boating a breeze."

Currently at the planning stage are all-new 48ft sedan and flybridge models, designed with two-cabins, two-bathrooms, single or twin-powered and with a class-leading beam of just under 15ft.

For more information visit www.boatsinternational.com.au.