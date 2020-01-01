Please select your home edition
43wallytender unveiled

by Wally 31 Oct 08:55 PDT
43wallytender © Alberto Cocchi

The 43wallytender is a fast, fun and stylish luxury tender that introduced the world to Wally's "center cockpit" design, which provides all the protection of a cockpit with the practicality and access of a walkaround.

This layout combines the enjoyment of being in the open air with the added security and comfort usually experienced on a more enclosed yacht.

"Thanks to Wally's iconic design heritage and innovation developed over more than 25 years, with the 43wallytender our team introduced a fresh new take on the middle part of the boat and its use, creating the new "center cockpit"concept. At the same time, we evolved our offering to satisfy the yacht owners of today and tomorrow by elevating the day-boat yachting standards, " comments Stefano de Vivo, Wally Managing Director. "Upholding Wally's customary cool aesthetics and extraordinary performance, this addition to the Wally family is surely a benchmark of the future".

43wallytender - photo © Alberto Cocchi
43wallytender - photo © Alberto Cocchi

A fresh original

Drawing on the highlights of earlier Wallytender models, the 13-meter (42.6-foot) 43wallytender displays an abundance of design features that make it the ultimate multipurpose performer. The result is a powerful, practical and seaworthy runabout that is designed to be pure, simple and magnificently seaworthy, suiting uses as diverse as family day boat, superyacht tender, resort shuttle and sailing yacht support vessel. It has the capacity to carry up to 12 people (Category B) at speeds of 40 knots.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to create a tender that perfectly meets the multifunctional needs of today's owners while also staying true to our Wally design philosophy. You will not find a single item onboard that does not serve a purpose in its purest, simplest and most beautiful form. I am very proud of what we have achieved with the 43wallytender, which surely deserves its place cruising alongside our wider family of Wally yachts and tenders, " adds Luca Bassani, Chief Designer and Founder of the Monegasque brand.

When creating the model, Wally's design team extensively consulted owners of its existing tender fleet to understand how the vessels' various features have benefited day-to-day use. The boat consequently fills a niche that strikes a chord with yacht owners the world over, delivering a sheltered passenger and driver experience, excellent handling, high-speed performance, generous bathroom facilities with standing headroom and separate shower compartment, a cabin with bed, and a range of deck configurations.

43wallytender - photo © Wally
43wallytender - photo © Wally

Inspired by Wally's legacy

Staying true to Wally's distinctive style and spirit, the 43wallytender simultaneously drives the company's offering in a new direction while taking inspiration from the design heritage of its best loved models of the past two decades. In particular, the similarities to early generations of Wally tenders including the Wallytender, WallyOne and 47wallypower are most evident.

The 43wallytender also draws on Wally's sailing heritage through the laminated sail mounted across the T-top's carbon fiber superstructure. This brand's signature solves the problem of simultaneously delivering the sensation of open-air living and providing shelter from the sun. Made from laminated sail cloth, the chic, contemporary "Wally" look of the T-top is highly practical, being light enough to be supported by a single pillar maximizing the visibility while reducing the displacement of the vessel, and semi-transparent to allow plenty of light shining on those in the shade underneath.

43wallytender - photo © Alberto Cocchi
43wallytender - photo © Alberto Cocchi

Developed by Wally and Ferretti Group's technical engineering department, the 43wallytender is constructed in advanced composites with carbon fiber at Wally's new production site in Forlì, Italy. As with all the brand's tenders, the 43wallytender is available in a range of head-turning colors that cannot be found elsewhere. The first unit, which made its debut in September 2020 at the Ferretti Group Monaco Private Preview, has a striking iridescent green hull. The color has been dubbed "Gator Green", in honor of the company's first sailing yacht, Wallygator, which was also green; as the landmark yacht that initiated Wally's illustrious history, 2021 will mark the 30th anniversary of her launch.

The best of both worlds: Cockpit meets walkaround

The jewel in the 43wallytender's crown is its unique "center cockpit" layout, which provides the driver and passengers with supreme protection from the elements, especially at top speeds. The wraparound glass windshield cocoons those onboard from three sides while the T-top offers shelter from above. Remarkably, the cockpit windshield's front section has an angular bend of the single pane of glass, achieved without use of a central strut. This enhances visibility from the wheel station, with the added benefit of advancing the aesthetic of the tender reflecting the brand's DNA to be 20 years ahead.

Alongside the protective benefits of the sheltered cockpit, thanks to the flanking walkways, passengers can enjoy convenient and safe access to the bow as well as the large sunpad on the foredeck.

43wallytender - photo © Alberto Cocchi
43wallytender - photo © Alberto Cocchi

The Swiss army knife of the seas

Today's yacht owners are more demanding than ever before, expecting vessels to perform a range of tasks and uses, adapting from season to season or even more frequently. The ability of the 43wallytender to change deck configurations as its owner's needs vary, is surely be one of its strongest appeals.

The flush, open deck space behind the cockpit coupled with the standard wings provides the ideal platform to accommodate many guests or to transport sails for a racing superyacht during a busy regatta season. The addition of a fold-out dining table, seating and raised sunbed converts the tender into a perfect family day boat, resort shuttle or yacht tender. Further storage in an optional aft sunbed creates the ultimate platform for watersports activities, with space to stow Seabob, wakeboards, scuba diving tanks and other small watertoys. Instead of committing to a single configuration and purpose for the tender at the time of purchase, as is traditionally expected, owners of the 43wallytender have a full armory of accessories and features at their disposal, which can be stored when not in use and then swapped in at a shipyard between seasons in just a day or two.

43wallytender - photo © Alberto Cocchi
43wallytender - photo © Alberto Cocchi

As would be expected on a Wally yacht, the 43wallytender comes with a wide range of premium equipment as standard, including the carbon T-top, LED deck lighting, concealed hydraulic push-button anchor system, side-opening bulwark wings to extend the deck space (carried over from the 48wallytender), teak decking and the classic Wally wraparound fender system.

Every element considered

Twin Volvo Penta diesel 380hp stern drive engines are an advantage for storage on a lift at a waterside home and give the added benefit of a shallower draft for exploration in remote areas. There is an option to upgrade to twin 440hp engines for top speeds of 40 knots while the user-friendly joystick controls are ideal for intuitive and easy maneuvering.

43wallytender - photo © Alberto Cocchi
43wallytender - photo © Alberto Cocchi

Naturally, a number of elements on the 43wallytender can be customized to the owner's needs. For instance, the carbon T-top can be eliminated should the vessel need to be stowed in a tender garage without sufficient clearance. The cockpit has bench-style seating to promote a more social environment. The yacht features a fridge and an insulated ice box locker as standard, as well as a carbon fiber swimming ladder. A second, larger fridge and ice maker are available as optional, as well as a diesel generator, a proper shower with large shower-head to be assembled aft deck, air conditioning both inside and outside in the cockpit area, SeaKeeper stabilizer system and automated retractable swimming ladder/passerelle.

43wallytender - photo © Alberto Cocchi
43wallytender - photo © Alberto Cocchi

Main Technical Specifications - Preliminary

  • Engines
    • STD: 2 x Volvo Penta D6-380 DPI power 380 mhp / 279 kW at 3500 rpm
    • OPT: 2 x Volvo Penta D6-440 DPI power 440 mhp / 324 kW at 3700 rpm*
  • Maximum speed: 36 knots / 40 knots*
  • Cruising speed: 30 knots / 32 knots*
  • Maximum range: 300 NM / 280 NM*
  • Cruising range: 320 NM / 320 NM*
  • LOA (standard ISO 8666): 13,2 m / 43 ft 2 in
  • Length hull (standard ISO 8666): 13,0 m / 42 ft 6 in
  • Length waterline (full load): 12,0 m / 39 ft 4 in
  • Maximum beam: 4,3 m / 14 ft 1 in
  • Depth under propellers (full load): 1,2 m / 3 ft 9 in
  • Displacement (light ship): 9 t / 19.842 lb
  • Displacement (full load): 12 t / 26.455 lb
  • Maximum number of persons on board: 12
  • Design category: Directive 2013/53/EU B
  • Certification modules: B + F RINA
  • Hull type: warped hull with spray rails and aft deadrise: 21 degrees
  • Overall height: 4,7 m / 15 ft 3 in
  • Pulpit + transom: 0,2 m / 0 ft 8 in
  • Fuel tank capacity: 1200 l / 317 US gal
  • Water tanks capacity: 200 l / 53 US gal
43wallytender - photo © Wally
43wallytender - photo © Wally

