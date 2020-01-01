Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

Echo Yachts & MMYD announce new fully customizable SP30 catamaran motor yacht design for FLIBS 2020

by Echo Yachts 31 Oct 16:04 PDT
SP30 catamaran motor yacht © Echo Yachts

Australian custom superyacht builder Echo Yachts are pleased to announce the addition of a new fully customisable 31m catamaran Motoryacht design to their 'Design Collection'.

To coincide with this weeks' Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2020, their new catamaran concept showcases the next exciting collaboration between Australian luxury brand and yacht builder Echo Yachts, together with Misha Merzliakov Yacht Design (MMYD).

SP30 is a fully customizable platform in terms of arrangement and specification.

SP30 catamaran motor yacht - photo © Echo Yachts
SP30 catamaran motor yacht - photo © Echo Yachts

Exterior design:

Featuring masculine automotive exterior styling cues and a reverse bow maximizing waterline length for optimal performance, the SP30 catamaran is equally suited to the adventurer at heart or the entertainer.

SP30's wide aft deck allows for a range of toys including a pair of jet skis and Extender EXT640 6.4m IDRO tender to fit comfortably. A hydraulically lowering swim platform on centreline doubles to facilitate effortless launch and retrieval of the tender and provide safe guest access to the water for swimming, diving and other water sport activities.

SP30 catamaran motor yacht - photo © Echo Yachts
SP30 catamaran motor yacht - photo © Echo Yachts

Interior design:

Notably, the layout of the yacht focusses on the utilization of the above deck areas for living and entertaining, featuring 4 (or 5) large guest cabins below deck, with a large Master Cabin forward on the Maindeck.

With a wide 13.3m beam normally akin to superyachts in the 60m+ size range, the SP30 offers an extremely spacious open living and dining experience to guests throughout its main and upper deck zones.

SP30 catamaran motor yacht - photo © Echo Yachts
SP30 catamaran motor yacht - photo © Echo Yachts

These generous proportions offer extensive interior and exterior arrangement flexibility owing to the significant superstructure beam of 10 metres. A deliberately casual elegant interior coupled with clever ambient lighting gives the SP30 a warm and welcoming atmosphere onboard.

A simple functional layout ensures crewing requirements and operational costs are minimized for an improved ownership experience.

Utilising the proven benefits of the catamaran hull form, including natural stability, shallow draft, high tunnel clearance, excellent efficiency and the redundancy of having twin-engine rooms, the SP30 will deliver ultimate enjoyment and safety onboard.

Principal particulars:

  • Type: High efficiency catamaran motoryacht
  • LOA: 31.0 m
  • Beam: 13.3 m
  • GRT: <500 tonnes
  • Max Speed: 20 knots
  • Cruising speed: 15 knots
  • Material: Marine grade Aluminum
  • Guests: 12
  • Guest Cabins: 5 or 6 (configuration options available)

Related Articles

Hylas M44 construction update
The bulkheads and more structures will be installed next Despite the production delay caused by COVID-19 difficulties, a pair of 370hp Yanmar engines arrived for the Hylas M44 hull 9. The longitudinal structures are glassed into the hull. Posted today at 8:42 pm YN 18850 Project Triton is sold!
Project Triton is the second in the 50-metre steel class David Johnson of Denison Yachts introduced the client, an experienced yachtsman who enjoys yachting with his family. Posted today at 7:01 am Sanlorenzo Asia and Steve Leung Design Group
Sanlorenzo expands its relationship with the world of interior design – also in Asia Sanlorenzo, known for its disruption of the rigid canons of nautical construction in a contamination with the world of design, opening the imagination to new languages with unprecedented results, looks to the East. Posted today at 6:59 am Project Menorca - a blueprint of best practice
The programme is an excellent example of a community, eco-marine charity Following the launch of Sunseeker International and The Blue Marine Foundation's (BLUE) pioneering marine environment programme, 'Project Menorca' in 2018, the global luxury boat builder has shared numerous positive outcomes to-date. Posted on 30 Oct New Feadship explorer starts outfitting journey
Commissioned by a client with enormous experience of exploring the world The Feadship yard in Aalsmeer has commenced the outfitting of the 55-metre Project 708 after its delivery from the Feadship hull-building facility in Papendrecht. Posted on 30 Oct Horizon Yachts exhibit at the SCBF
Horizon Yachts Australia will showcase an FD80 and an RP100 This free, three-day event will be open to the public and will be carried out in accordance with local health official guidelines. Horizon Yachts Australia plans to showcase the new RP100 as well as the new FD80 motor yacht. Posted on 29 Oct Ligado L-Band Wireless Plan concerns
Wireless network threatens to interfere with nation's GPS system A coalition of groups whose users rely on the GPS wants the FCC to change its mind about an April 20 decision to permit Ligado Networks to begin construction of a land-based industrial 5G (fifth generation) "L-Band" wireless network. Posted on 29 Oct Introducing Simrad VHF Radio & Class-B AIS Systems
The complete modular VHF solution Simrad Yachting announced today a pair of premium multi-station black box marine radio systems - the Simrad RS100 and RS100-B. Posted on 29 Oct Gangways for all: The Super Compatta is here
Latest model is called Super Compatta PI 691 and is a retractable hydraulic gangway Today Besenzoni's gangways, one of the company's "signature" products, have a number of features to meet all types of requirements and suit all types of boats, with one main objective: to take up as little space as possible. Posted on 29 Oct Iliad 50 at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival
Exclusive appointments are available for you to experience this spectacular offshore power catamaran Inspect the Iliad 50 at the upcoming Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival, and discover why five of these impressive power catamarans have been ordered since the company's 2019 launch. Posted on 29 Oct
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy