Echo Yachts & MMYD announce new fully customizable SP30 catamaran motor yacht design for FLIBS 2020

SP30 catamaran motor yacht © Echo Yachts SP30 catamaran motor yacht © Echo Yachts

by Echo Yachts 31 Oct 16:04 PDT

Australian custom superyacht builder Echo Yachts are pleased to announce the addition of a new fully customisable 31m catamaran Motoryacht design to their 'Design Collection'.

To coincide with this weeks' Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2020, their new catamaran concept showcases the next exciting collaboration between Australian luxury brand and yacht builder Echo Yachts, together with Misha Merzliakov Yacht Design (MMYD).

SP30 is a fully customizable platform in terms of arrangement and specification.

Exterior design:

Featuring masculine automotive exterior styling cues and a reverse bow maximizing waterline length for optimal performance, the SP30 catamaran is equally suited to the adventurer at heart or the entertainer.

SP30's wide aft deck allows for a range of toys including a pair of jet skis and Extender EXT640 6.4m IDRO tender to fit comfortably. A hydraulically lowering swim platform on centreline doubles to facilitate effortless launch and retrieval of the tender and provide safe guest access to the water for swimming, diving and other water sport activities.

Interior design:

Notably, the layout of the yacht focusses on the utilization of the above deck areas for living and entertaining, featuring 4 (or 5) large guest cabins below deck, with a large Master Cabin forward on the Maindeck.

With a wide 13.3m beam normally akin to superyachts in the 60m+ size range, the SP30 offers an extremely spacious open living and dining experience to guests throughout its main and upper deck zones.

These generous proportions offer extensive interior and exterior arrangement flexibility owing to the significant superstructure beam of 10 metres. A deliberately casual elegant interior coupled with clever ambient lighting gives the SP30 a warm and welcoming atmosphere onboard.

A simple functional layout ensures crewing requirements and operational costs are minimized for an improved ownership experience.

Utilising the proven benefits of the catamaran hull form, including natural stability, shallow draft, high tunnel clearance, excellent efficiency and the redundancy of having twin-engine rooms, the SP30 will deliver ultimate enjoyment and safety onboard.

Principal particulars: