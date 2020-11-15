Riviera premieres three Sports Motor Yachts at Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival

Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht © Riviera Australia Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht © Riviera Australia

by Riviera Australia 29 Oct 09:41 PDT

Three magnificent new Riviera Sports Motor Yachts will be showcased together in an Australian premiere at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival to be held on the Gold Coast from November 13 to 15, 2020.

The long-range and luxurious 72 Sports Motor Yacht, Riviera's flagship, will join the Australian boat show premieres of the elegant and sophisticated Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht and the superb new Riviera 50 Sports Motor Yacht.

This outstanding Sports Motor Yacht collection will be among six models to be displayed at Sanctuary Cove by Riviera. They will be joined by the stylish 6000 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition, her luxurious sistership the 5400 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition and the adventurous 575 SUV.

All Riviera Sports Motor Yachts take blue-water pleasure to a completely new level and share the key design principles of superior engineering, exhilarating sports performance, walkaround side decks, a versatile water sports cockpit and an all-weather alfresco deck. The 72 and 64 both have the added luxury of a spacious utility room that can be optioned as crew quarters.

The Sports Motor Yachts all utilise Riviera's state-of-the-art engineering design that provides quiet, smooth and effortless acceleration and supremely efficient cruising.

Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht - Epitome of sumptuous comfort

The latest expression of the 72 Sports Motor Yacht introduces a suite of refinements that give her greater range and speed, complemented by enhanced guest and crew accommodation and even more luxurious appointments.

From the four-sided flybridge 'sky lounge' with its own separate aft deck, the brilliant alfresco deck overlooking the cockpit to the spacious saloon with fine-leather lounge and separate dining area, the 72 is the epitome of sumptuous comfort. Her distinctive sweeping hull window design introduces superb vistas, natural light and fresh sea air to the accommodation deck that provides a generous four-stateroom design with a full-beam master suite.

The large foredeck, which accommodates an optional 550kg davit and tender, easily converts into a large, luxurious entertaining area. A side door gives clever and convenient access from the saloon to the port side deck and foredeck.

The 72 is powered by twin 2000hp (1,471 kW) shaft drive MAN V12 diesels delivering a top speed of more than 34 knots. This power is a perfect partner for the soft-riding and efficient hull design from world-leading superyacht architect Frank Mulder.

Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht - Elegant and ultra-luxurious

The elegant and ultra-luxurious Riviera 64 SMY optimises onboard space and offers superior amenity and functionality from bow to stern with multiple entertainment, living and storage areas.

The 64 SMY has four staterooms including a full-beam master, three bathrooms, a large covered alfresco deck that expands the saloon deck by 50 per cent, a superbly appointed and expansive enclosed flybridge, and a versatile foredeck with plenty of room to either relax and entertain or to accommodate a large tender. There's also side-door access from the saloon to the port side deck and foredeck.

The 64 SMY delivers quiet, smooth and effortless acceleration and cruising with a top speed of over 34 knots, powered by the choice of twin shaft drive MAN turbo V8 (1300hp/956kW) or V12 (1550hp/1140kW) diesels.

Riviera 50 Sports Motor Yacht - Spectacularly versatile

The 50 SMY is a spectacular new yacht, offering a host of unique features. Among the key sports motor yacht design elements are a foredeck where the tender storage easily makes way for a generous sunlounge and relaxation zone.

A wonderful place to relax on the 50 SMY is the fully covered alfresco deck with two comfortable day lounges either side, one of them able to be converted into a sunbed. The saloon is another of the five distinct luxury living zones with two opposing lounge areas that can seat six to eight guests in total comfort.

The 50 SMY also boasts a three-sided glass-enclosed flybridge, and a full-beam master stateroom as the centrepiece of a three-stateroom, twin-bathroom accommodation design.

There is a choice of two highly efficient power and drive options available for the 50 SMY - the twin diesel Volvo Penta IPS 950 (533kW/725HP) or twin diesel shaft-drive MAN i6-800 (588kW/800HP).

Riviera owner Rodney Longhurst said all Sports Motor Yachts share design expertise and a deep level of refinement that places them in a league of their own.

"Our team are very proud to be presenting three exceptional models from our Sports Motor Yacht collection, especially two of our new premieres, in one location at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival in November," said Mr Longhurst.

"The Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival is a prime opportunity for boating enthusiasts to step aboard six magnificent Riviera motor yachts from across our 21-model range that each represent Riviera today.

"The display will showcase 40 years of boatbuilding evolution by Riviera, highlighting six of the best Riviera motor yachts ever produced."