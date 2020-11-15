Please select your home edition
Horizon Yachts to exhibit at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival

by Horizon Yachts 29 Oct 15:19 PDT 13-15 November 2020

Organized as a precursor to the 2021 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival will take place November 13 - 15, 2020.

This free, three-day event will be open to the public and will be carried out in accordance with local health official guidelines. Horizon Yachts Australia plans to showcase the new RP100 as well as the new FD80 motor yacht.

Horizon RP100 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon RP100 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Taking place at the Marine Village, the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival will see a limited but broad selection of exhibitors both on land and in water in adherence with its COVID-safe policies. Horizon Yacht Australia will occupy a position close to the entrance of the show at Pier G.

Horizon's Raised Pilothouse (RP) Series is one of the builder's most popular series in Australia. The latest RP, the RP100, springs from the RP97 platform with styling by J.C. Espinosa and has been specified for the Australian market.

Horizon RP100 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon RP100 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Sleek in her styling, with an open flybridge and elegantly stepped decks cascading to the bow, the trideck RP100 features a spacious four-stateroom layout. Customized for the Australian market and conforming to AZ/NZS electric standards, the RP100 offers a traditional superyacht configuration, with a spacious main salon opening from the aft deck and leading into the formal dining area with a grand country-kitchen-style galley forward. The raised pilothouse is accompanied by a large built-in settee, while the open flybridge offers U-shaped seating and a dinette, a wet bar and grill, and davit for launching the tender.

The four staterooms are positioned on the lower deck, with the full-beam master amidships, a VIP in the bow and two twin cabins to port and starboard. Quarters for up to three crew are situated aft.

Horizon RP100 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon RP100 - photo © Horizon Yachts

A rich Wenge wood in a satin finish highlights the interior of the RP100, which is further highlighted by a built-in bar and entertainment cabinet extending along the starboard side in the main salon. A low-slung sofa and comfortable furnishings add to the atmosphere of casual elegance, where the large windows enjoy prominence, and a fold-down television is concealed in the overhead when not in use.

Powered by twin CAT C32 ACERT engines of 1,600hp each, the RP100 achieves a maximum speed of 21 knots at half load and offers a cruising range of 1,300nm at a 10-knot cruise.

Horizon RP100 - GA - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon RP100 - GA - photo © Horizon Yachts

Horizon RP100 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon RP100 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Horizon RP100 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon RP100 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Horizon RP100 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon RP100 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Sharing the Horizon Yachts Australia display will be the new FD80.

Hailing from the acclaimed Cor D. Rover-designed FD Series, the FD80 features an enclosed bridge configuration and the sought-after features that define the FD Series, such as floor-to-ceiling windows, a wide 22' 8" beam, and a striking exterior profile that presides atop Horizon's High Performance Piercing Bow and hull design.

Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The FD80 features four staterooms including an on-deck master. On the upper deck, the enclosed skylounge offers a relaxed dinette area with low coffee tables and a day head. Doors to port and starboard access the walkaround side decks, and the boat deck features a bar and grill area as well as a settee and tender storage furthest aft.

Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Designed to incorporate many features found aboard much larger yachts, the FD80 Skyline offers crew quarters aft as well as a spacious beach club with a Hi/Lo swim platform. This functional area is an inviting space for cocktail hour or for launching the water toys.

Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Powered by MAN V8 1200hp engines, the FD80 provides additional stability and comfort via ABT ZeroSpeed stabilizers.

Both the Horizon RP100 and FD80 will be available for viewing at the Horizon Yachts Australia stand at Pier G. For more information on these or any of Horizon Yacht's models, please contact Horizon Yacht Australia at +61 7 5577 9009 or email .

Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Horizon FD80 - GA - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - GA - photo © Horizon Yachts

Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts

