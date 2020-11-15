Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Iliad 50 at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival

by Iliad 28 Oct 22:13 PDT 13-15 November 2020
In high speed mode the best range is actually just under the magic 80% engine load on the ILIAD 50 © John Curnow

Inspect the Iliad 50 at the upcoming Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival, and discover why five of these impressive power catamarans have been ordered since the company's 2019 launch.

Exclusive appointments are available for you to experience this spectacular offshore power catamaran.

Dates: 13 - 15 November 2020

Venue: Sanctuary Cove Marine Village, QLD

Registrations are essential.

RSVP and Register for your Inspection.

For more information visit event website.

Related Articles

GOST launch Streamlined Vessel Tracking Interface
Specter allows boat owners to link to vessel data from a corresponding Nav-Tracker IDP device GOST® (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a world leader in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced its next generation vessel tracking interface - the GOST Specter. Posted on 28 Oct Galeon Yachts at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
Showcasing a stunning line-up of yachts Galeon Yachts will showcase a stunning line-up of yachts at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, taking place from October 28 to November 1. Posted on 28 Oct All-new Vicem 50 Classic set for launch
4 units already sold as yacht set to begin sea trials in Turkey Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the pending launch of hull #1 of the all-new Vicem 50 Classic - a roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model. Posted on 28 Oct CMC Marine set for the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
Alongside the leading brand names in the boating industry As always, CMC Marine will be taking part in the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2020, confirming its strong ties with the U.S. On display from 28th October to 1st November, will be the ultra-compact STAB25 fin stabilizer belonging to the Waveless line. Posted on 27 Oct Sanlorenzo set for Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2020
Sanlorenzo yachts, tailored for the American market, on view in Florida Sanlorenzo, the world's leading monobrand shipyard for the production of yachts and superyachts, takes the stage from 28 October to 1 November at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2020. Posted on 27 Oct Azimut Yachts at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
American Debut of the Magellano 25 Metri FLIBS has always been a key boat show for Azimut Yachts because of the importance for the brand of the US market. The 2020 event, which opens on October 28, is also the perfect opportunity for the official American debut of Magellano 25 Metri. Posted on 27 Oct VQ115 order: World's fastest aluminum superyacht?
The very first VQ115 Veloce has been commissioned by and developed with a repeat client Vanquish Superyachts in the Netherlands has received a new order for what is set to be the world's fastest aluminium superyacht with normal – albeit state-of-the-art – diesel engines. Posted on 27 Oct MJM Yachts at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
Enjoy both the comfort of yachting and the freedom of outboards. Join us at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 28th to November 1st. The 53z, 43z, and 35z models on display offer best in class stability, smoothness of ride, and ease of operation and ownership. Posted on 24 Oct Benetti to showcase Delfino 95 at FLIBS 2020
The world's largest boat show will be an opportunity for Benetti yachts lovers. Benetti is attending the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show where it is showing one of the brand's most successful Class category yachts: Delfino 95, here represented by the eight unit. Posted on 24 Oct Oceanco NXT
Reflecting on innovation and sustainability in an authentic and meaningful way Oceanco NXT brings together an inspiring collaboration of experts to answer the future demands by reflecting across industries of the new, younger demographic landscape, with the ultimate goal of zero impact on the environment. Posted on 24 Oct
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 FooterHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy