Iliad 50 at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival

In high speed mode the best range is actually just under the magic 80% engine load on the ILIAD 50 © John Curnow

by Iliad 28 Oct 22:13 PDT

Inspect the Iliad 50 at the upcoming Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival, and discover why five of these impressive power catamarans have been ordered since the company's 2019 launch.

Exclusive appointments are available for you to experience this spectacular offshore power catamaran.

Dates: 13 - 15 November 2020

Venue: Sanctuary Cove Marine Village, QLD

Registrations are essential.

RSVP and Register for your Inspection.

For more information visit event website.