Check, service, register - A single-source of reliable information for inflatable lifejackets

by Neil Patchett 28 Oct 22:31 PDT

The Boating Industry Association has launched a new lifejacket website to help boaters ensure they have the right information for a great day on the water.

The BIA developed and built the site on behalf of the Australia New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group who identified a gap in information for the boating public relating to care and service of lifejackets.

The website lifejackets.org.au, is dedicated to providing boaters across the country with a single source of reliable information, especially regarding inflatable lifejackets.

The website offers access to several resources and tools that are designed to help people make an informed decision relating to the selection of lifejackets for their needs, and the care and servicing of inflatable lifejackets.

These include a lifejacket selector tool, educational videos on conducting pre-wear checks and inspections, a retailer and service centre store locator, as well as the ability to register to receive maintenance tips and service reminders via email.

"A great day out on the water is a safe day, and a lifejacket is perhaps the most important safety item on a boat after the boat itself," Laurence Adams, Chair of ANZSBEG.

More information at www.bia.org.au.