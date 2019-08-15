Swansea Channel dredging work more than doubled with NSW Maritime stimulus funding

Swansea Channel and Lake Macquarie

by Penny Robins 28 Oct 03:38 PDT

Transport for NSW will carry out twice the amount of planned dredging of Swansea Channel, thanks to an additional $300,000 in NSW Government funding.

NSW Maritime A/ Executive Director Andrew Mogg said dredging work currently under way at the entrance to Lake Macquarie would now continue through until December.

"This is fantastic news for local boaters and those in the marine industry who rely on the regular dredging of the channel to maintain safe navigation and sufficient water passage for boating," Mr Mogg said.

"Boaters will benefit from sand being removed from the area known as the 'dog-leg' where sand naturally collects in the waterway.

"Once dredging is complete, more than 25,000 cubic metres of sand will have been removed from the channel."

He said while dredging is not a legislative responsibility, the NSW Government is committed to providing access to key coastal locations, river entrances and local waterways to support economic growth opportunities through improved navigation for commercial and recreational vessels.

"About half of the sand removed will be stockpiled at the old Belmont Sands site in Swan Bay for future use, such as the replenishment of beaches which experience erosion, while the rest will be placed on Elizabeth Island," Mr Mogg said.

"This additional dredging follows the recent announcement of a $205 million NSW maritime infrastructure stimulus package, which will create nearly 1300 jobs across the state including 425 in regional and rural communities."

