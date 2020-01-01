Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

Azimut|Benetti Group shines in the Asia-Pacific area

by Azimut|Benetti Group 28 Oct 20:46 PDT
Azimut Grande 32 Metri © Azimut Yachts

The Asia-Pacific Area continues to play a strategic role in terms of Azimut|Benetti Group sales. Thanks to its longstanding presence in key countries in the area, the company has an excellent reputation and unparalleled reach across the region.

Reporting total sales worth over 150 million euros (the two brands' results for the last 12 months), the Group is therefore at the top of an ideal ranking of best performers in the area.

Azimut Grande - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Grande - photo © Azimut Yachts

Despite the complexities caused by the global pandemic, Azimut|Benetti has put in a particularly good performance, reporting a 10% increase on the results posted for this area last season.

This result, which takes account of all the most important markets in the region, including Hong Kong, Singapore, continental China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, is driven by orders for boats over 24 meters, a segment in which the Group excels throughout the world.

Benetti Oasis 40M - photo © Benetti
Benetti Oasis 40M - photo © Benetti

In more detail, Azimut Yachts has sold and delivered eight yachts in the brand's flagship Grande Collection (four 32 Metri, two 27 Metri and two 25 Metri) with 5 more units in the same Collection in delivery in the next six months; Benetti has sold four Oasis 40M units (two in Australia, one in China and one in Hong Kong) and a B.Yond 37M.

The B.YOND 37M expedition yacht from Benetti - photo © Diesel International
The B.YOND 37M expedition yacht from Benetti - photo © Diesel International

So far as concerns Azimut Yachts, significant contributions to achieving these excellent results were made by Marine Italia, the dealer for Singapore, Hong Kong and part of China, and by the new Australian dealer D'Albora, which has established a considerable presence in the region in the space of a single year, as well as opening up new markets on the country's western coast.

Turning to Benetti, it is no surprise that Asia-Pacific owners have focused their attention on the new projects and on the Oasis 40M, a glamorous yacht of which a remarkable 12 units have been sold to date.

Related Articles

Azimut Yachts at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
American Debut of the Magellano 25 Metri FLIBS has always been a key boat show for Azimut Yachts because of the importance for the brand of the US market. The 2020 event, which opens on October 28, is also the perfect opportunity for the official American debut of Magellano 25 Metri. Posted on 27 Oct Azimut Yachts at the Rome Film Fest
Open Your Eyes by Gabriele Muccino will land in the United States on October 27 The Rome Film Fest played host to the official projection of Open Your Eyes, the short film by Gabriele Muccino that celebrates the debut of the new Magellano 25 Metri by Azimut Yachts. Posted on 20 Oct Azimut Yachts makes a splash in Genoa
World debut of Magellano 25 Metri, plus short film 'Open your eyes' Azimut Yachts has chosen the Genoa International Boat Show for the world premiere of the new Magellano 25 Metri, the yacht with interiors by world famous architect and artist Vincenzo De Cotiis and exteriors by great yacht designer Ken Freivokh. Posted on 25 Sep Azimut|Benetti inaugurates a new Group CEO
Marco Valle introduced in the role at the annual meeting Azimut|Benetti restarts from Marco Valle, officially vested with the new role of Group CEO by Vice President Giovanna Vitelli at the annual meeting with the media that traditionally kicks off the nautical year. Posted on 20 Sep Nineteenth World Yachts Trophies
Azimut|Benetti Group is the undisputed star The spotlight was on Azimut|Benetti Group at the annual event held to award the Oscars of the yachting world. Posted on 15 Sep Azimut Yachts presents Magellano 25 Metri
Designed with a special fuel-efficient Dual Mode hull Azimut Yachts presents Magellano 25 Metri, a yacht created in partnership with the internationally renowned artist and architect Vincenzo De Cotiis, who brings his unmistakable signature style to the interiors. Posted on 5 Aug The great Grande
For those who aren't afraid of growing up The children of yesterday are today's adults. Seeds planted decades ago are now towering trees. What were once upon a time merely dreams or fantasies transform to become true and intense passions. Posted on 27 Jul The Azimut 66 Fly
Taking comfort to unprecedented new levels To be classed an icon is not only a question of image, style or innovative capacity. It's all this and more. To be a true icon means to be recognised as a benchmark, to possess that unerring ability to retain your identity whilst remaining relevant Posted on 3 Jul Announcing arrival of the flagship of flagships
The Magellano Collection: The perfect companion for exploring new horizons Say the name Magellano and you immediately think of long, exhilarating voyages, the thrill of discovering far-flung new destinations and the insatiable desire to explore and constantly push the boundaries. Posted on 1 Jul The Magellano collection
The perfect companion for exploring new horizons Say the name Magellano and you immediately think of long, exhilarating voyages, the thrill of discovering far-flung new destinations and the insatiable desire to explore and constantly push the boundaries. Posted on 21 Jun
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 FooterHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy