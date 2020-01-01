Azimut|Benetti Group shines in the Asia-Pacific area

Azimut Grande 32 Metri © Azimut Yachts Azimut Grande 32 Metri © Azimut Yachts

by Azimut|Benetti Group 28 Oct 20:46 PDT

The Asia-Pacific Area continues to play a strategic role in terms of Azimut|Benetti Group sales. Thanks to its longstanding presence in key countries in the area, the company has an excellent reputation and unparalleled reach across the region.

Reporting total sales worth over 150 million euros (the two brands' results for the last 12 months), the Group is therefore at the top of an ideal ranking of best performers in the area.

Despite the complexities caused by the global pandemic, Azimut|Benetti has put in a particularly good performance, reporting a 10% increase on the results posted for this area last season.

This result, which takes account of all the most important markets in the region, including Hong Kong, Singapore, continental China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, is driven by orders for boats over 24 meters, a segment in which the Group excels throughout the world.

In more detail, Azimut Yachts has sold and delivered eight yachts in the brand's flagship Grande Collection (four 32 Metri, two 27 Metri and two 25 Metri) with 5 more units in the same Collection in delivery in the next six months; Benetti has sold four Oasis 40M units (two in Australia, one in China and one in Hong Kong) and a B.Yond 37M.

So far as concerns Azimut Yachts, significant contributions to achieving these excellent results were made by Marine Italia, the dealer for Singapore, Hong Kong and part of China, and by the new Australian dealer D'Albora, which has established a considerable presence in the region in the space of a single year, as well as opening up new markets on the country's western coast.

Turning to Benetti, it is no surprise that Asia-Pacific owners have focused their attention on the new projects and on the Oasis 40M, a glamorous yacht of which a remarkable 12 units have been sold to date.