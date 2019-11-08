Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

First all-new Vicem 50 Classic is set for launch soon with 4 units already sold

by Vicem Yachts 28 Oct 02:49 PDT

Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the pending launch of hull #1 of the all-new Vicem 50 Classic - a roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model.

The first hull is scheduled for November 2020 sea trials, and the company has already taken orders for the first four hulls in the new line, while a fifth hull is slated to begin construction soon. Estimates for customer deliveries for hulls #2 and 3 are tentatively planned for late December, while the fourth and fifth hulls will hit the water sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

Vicem 50 Classic - photo © Sand People
Vicem 50 Classic - photo © Sand People

Vicem Yachts is well-known as one of the leading cold-molded wooden yacht builders in the world, but the company is equally accomplished at composite fiberglass construction. Fiberglass builds provide Vicem quicker delivery turnarounds to customers as well as easier maintenance, making the customizable 50-foot cruiser a perfect combination of style, value, performance and durability.

According to Vicem's Production Manager, Yigit Akbarlas, "We believe that the 50 Classic will fit the niche of the perfect family weekender. It has all the timeless exterior styling and high-end interior craftsmanship while still providing the ease-of-maintenance and beautiful finish of a composite build."

Vicem 50 Classic - photo © Sand People
Vicem 50 Classic - photo © Sand People

The 50 Classic—a downeast-style salon express-style yacht—features a single-stateroom layout for great couple's retreat. A large master forward, ensuite head and ample storage provides owners the luxury and accommodations suitable for longer voyages, or in the optional arrangement, a second stateroom for family trips. Interiors will reflect the craftsmanship and attention to detail found in all Vicem Yachts, from the hundred-footers all the way down to the 46 Classic.

"The 50 will give customers 400nm range," says Akbarlas, "as well as meeting the Vicem-standard for excellent seakeeping, luxurious accommodations, comfort at sea, and design flexibility to suit each owner's individual tastes." Customization options include countertop surface materials to cabinetry and sole flooring.

Expectations for the yacht is that it will achieve top and cruising speeds of 28 knots and 24 knots, respectively, powered by her standard twin Volvo Penta IPS600 engines. With an optional boost in power to the Volvo D8 IPS800 engines, expect increases in top speeds by several knots. There is also a flybridge option available upon request.

Vicem 50 Classic - photo © Sand People
Vicem 50 Classic - photo © Sand People

Principal Dimensions:

  • Total length: 52' 0" - 15.85 m
  • Beam: 14' 5" - 4.41 m
  • Draft: 3' 8" - 1.12 m
  • Max. persons capacity: 8
  • Fuel Tank: 528 gals - 2000 l
  • Water Tank: 200 gals - 757 l
  • Maximum Speed (knots): 28
  • Cruising Speed (knots): 24
  • Exterior Design: Vicem Yacht Design Team
  • Interior Design: Vicem Yacht Design Team
  • Engines: 2 x VOLVO PENTA IPS 600
  • Construction: GRP, Sandwich PVC, Vinlyester Resin

Related Articles

Vicem Yachts introduces all-new Vicem 50 Classic
A roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the development of the all-new Vicem 50 Classic, a roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model. Posted on 5 Aug Vicem 67 Cruiser sets new standard
A standard-setting motoryacht that blends best-in-class interior luxury Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the debut of the all-new 67 Cruiser, a standard-setting motoryacht that blends best-in-class interior luxury with performance, craftsmanship, and timeless aesthetic appeal. Posted on 26 May New Vicem 67 Cruiser designed for modern yachtsman
The new yacht cruises at 16 knots and top out at 25 knots Vicem Yachts is excited to announce the launch of a new cold-molded motoryacht, the Vicem 67 Cruiser. Posted on 10 Apr Vicem 67 Cruiser debut at Palm Beach Boat Show
Vicem Yachts excited to announce the launch of a new cold-molded motoryacht Vicem Yachts is excited to announce the launch of a new cold-molded motoryacht, the Vicem 67 Cruiser. Posted on 12 Mar Vicem Yachts introduces Vicem 65 Classic
Winner of People's Choice Award at Newport International Boat Show Vicem is a boatbuilder that knows how to make the most of wood, and nowhere is this more apparent than the interior of the Vicem 65 Classic. Posted on 8 Nov 2019 Vicem Yachts: Four considerations for cruisers
New models combine the features of the latest yachts with traditional lines Vicem Yachts has been delivering high-quality yachts for more than 28 years, and now more than ever, the company's line of cruisers is built for the way boaters cruise today. Posted on 6 Aug 2019 Vicem 67 Cruiser construction details revealed
Construction details revealed of new cold-molded motoryacht Vicem Yachts is excited to provide updates on the construction of its new cold-molded motoryacht, the Vicem 67 Cruiser, which the company has designed for the modern cruising yachtsman. Posted on 31 May 2019 All new Vicem 67 Cruiser construction underway
Solid cold-molded construction, with Wessex Resins & Adhesives Vicem Yachts is excited to announce construction has begun on a new cold-molded motoryacht designed for the way boaters cruise today. The motor yacht will incorporate a fly bridge with hardtop into a traditional profile. Posted on 17 Jan 2019 Vicem Yachts unveils all-new 65 IPS Classic
New model features solid cold-molded construction, Wessex Resins & Adhesives The all-new Vicem 65 IPS Classic, the Turkish-built yacht with classic Down East lines, has been on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2018 Posted on 8 Nov 2018
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy