First all-new Vicem 50 Classic is set for launch soon with 4 units already sold

by Vicem Yachts 28 Oct 02:49 PDT

Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the pending launch of hull #1 of the all-new Vicem 50 Classic - a roomier and lengthened version of the existing 46 IPS model.

The first hull is scheduled for November 2020 sea trials, and the company has already taken orders for the first four hulls in the new line, while a fifth hull is slated to begin construction soon. Estimates for customer deliveries for hulls #2 and 3 are tentatively planned for late December, while the fourth and fifth hulls will hit the water sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

Vicem Yachts is well-known as one of the leading cold-molded wooden yacht builders in the world, but the company is equally accomplished at composite fiberglass construction. Fiberglass builds provide Vicem quicker delivery turnarounds to customers as well as easier maintenance, making the customizable 50-foot cruiser a perfect combination of style, value, performance and durability.

According to Vicem's Production Manager, Yigit Akbarlas, "We believe that the 50 Classic will fit the niche of the perfect family weekender. It has all the timeless exterior styling and high-end interior craftsmanship while still providing the ease-of-maintenance and beautiful finish of a composite build."

The 50 Classic—a downeast-style salon express-style yacht—features a single-stateroom layout for great couple's retreat. A large master forward, ensuite head and ample storage provides owners the luxury and accommodations suitable for longer voyages, or in the optional arrangement, a second stateroom for family trips. Interiors will reflect the craftsmanship and attention to detail found in all Vicem Yachts, from the hundred-footers all the way down to the 46 Classic.

"The 50 will give customers 400nm range," says Akbarlas, "as well as meeting the Vicem-standard for excellent seakeeping, luxurious accommodations, comfort at sea, and design flexibility to suit each owner's individual tastes." Customization options include countertop surface materials to cabinetry and sole flooring.

Expectations for the yacht is that it will achieve top and cruising speeds of 28 knots and 24 knots, respectively, powered by her standard twin Volvo Penta IPS600 engines. With an optional boost in power to the Volvo D8 IPS800 engines, expect increases in top speeds by several knots. There is also a flybridge option available upon request.

Principal Dimensions: