Still time to take advantage of Flagstaff Marine Spring Special Offers

by Flagstaff Marine 27 Oct 14:51 PDT
Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2020 © Beneteau

The Groupe Beneteau appointment-only display at Darling Harbour was a great success.

Flagstaff Marine, together with Chapman Marine and TMG had 11 models on display, seven of which were having their Australian Premiere.

Due to the success of the show, we've been able to extend our special spring offers across all models in the range until Friday, November 13.

We have some great offers to get you into the boat of your choice across our inboard power range:

Here are a couple of examples of the savings you can enjoy:

Gran Turismo
Enjoy $30,000 worth of options of your choice on a new 32 or 36 model.

Swift Trawler 41
Enjoy up to $35,000 options of your choice.

Contact us on 1300 998 662 for a discussion.

Thank you for your continued support through what has been an interesting and challenging year so far. We are following all COVID19 health guidelines and can arrange both in person and via ZOOM inspections of our range.

