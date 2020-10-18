Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2020 lives the experience of a unique VIP boat show

by Beneteau 21 Oct 13:47 PDT

The Boating Rendezvous-Sydney 2020 was successfully completed last week at Sydney’s iconic Darling Harbor in Australia, attracting an audience of approximately 150 boating enthusiasts.

The three-day run event featured three boating brands under Groupe Beneteau, Beneteau, Excess Catamarans and Lagoon Catamarans, showcasing our latest launches of the new boating season, as well as key and popular models.

New launches

The first edition of the Boating Rendezvous opened on last Friday with an attractive array of 11 models, including sailboats and powerboats, monohulls and multihulls. Five new boats had their Asia Pacific premieres: Beneteau Sailboat Oceanis 40.1, Beneteau Sailboat First 27, Beneteau Motorboat Antares 11, Beneteau Motorboat Gran Turismo 32 OB, and Excess Catamaran Excess 12, and one boat had her Australian debut: Beneteau Sailboat First Yacht 53.

We are confident in the strong vitality of the Australian recreational boat market and in return for our customers' trusts at our products, we will keep launching more new models in the country.

Unique VIP boat show experience

The Boating Rendezvous - Sydney was an appointment-only event, and we received entrants from multiple digital channels. The boat viewings, sea trials, "take the helm" courses and other activities were conducted in small groups accompanied by marine experts on-site, to have the visitors fully live the experience of this unique VIP boat show.