Explorer vessel Project Ocean in build

by Arksen 21 Oct 08:19 PDT

Built from the ground up to be capable and efficient for true off-grid adventures

Arksen continue to drive market change, by facilitating more mindful and purposeful explorations Less than two years ago, Arksen unveiled their innovative vision for a new wave of sustainable marine adventure. The project has rapidly gained momentum and now their first Explorer Vessel, the Arksen 85 "Project Ocean", has gone into production in the UK. The 85 model is the 'flagship' of the Arksen Explorer Series which also includes the 60 and 75, with larger models in the pipeline.

Arksen design and build boats with the ability to travel to less frequented surroundings. Combining performance and functionality, the vessels are built to be robust, reliable and efficient. Owners are given the capability, comfort, confidence and independence needed to take on an adventure of a lifetime.

Project Ocean will have four cabins accommodating up to 12 explorers including a full beam master suite with multi-purpose library / study / media room / children's cabin. She has an efficient cruising speed of 9-11 knots, top speed of 14 knots and a maximum range of up to 7,000nm.

"Project Ocean" has a full hybrid propulsion package and energy management system supplied by Praxis Automation Technology Solar capacity onboard offers up to 7kW of zero-carbon electrical power. Onboard heating and ventilation systems use thermal reclaim for improved efficiency.

The Arksen 85 is designed to offer stability in excess of MCA requirements for unlimited operation, with 180 degrees of positive stability in cruising trim. All Arksen vessels are designed with marine research in mind. Through the Arksen Foundation, owners are invited to pledge 10 percent of their vessels' sea time to ocean-exploration projects, allowing scientists and researchers access to the oceans to seek a better understanding of the marine ecosystem.

Partnerships with UK South Coast businesses are helping to bring the project to life. World-renowned naval architecture and yacht design studio, Humphreys Yacht Design have delivered the exterior design and naval architecture whilst working closely with Chartwell Marine who provided a complete structural engineering service to meet the high levels of additional robustness and efficiency required for a serious long-range explorer vessel. The first 85 started build earlier this month at Isle of Wight based Wight Shipyard Company who have a wealth of knowledge spanning commercial, defense and superyacht projects.

"Wight Shipyard Co has built a reputation for light-weight fuel-efficient vessels to reduce both costs for our customers and lower their carbon footprint." commented COO, Jo Daly "We have been working alongside Arksen to develop a vessel built to the highest of standards that will become a model for the future."

Circular economy principles have been adopted throughout; from designing out waste and keeping materials in use to minimising carbon footprint and resource efficiency. It's an approach Arksen and their partners believe, more than ever, is an essential approach in working towards a sustainable marine future. Tom Humphreys, Co-Director of Humphreys Yacht Design, "Arksen's dedication to researching and understanding our impact on the environment will be invaluable in helping to re-shape the development of leisure-vessel production in the motor yacht sector."

"The efficient design, sustainable technologies and long-range capabilities of the Arksen fleet are more important than ever today. We think it's very exciting, the right product at the right time."

The Arksen 85's hull and superstructure are built in aluminium, supplied by Norway-based company Hydro, which contains recycled material and can again be recycled at the end of the vessel's life. The hull design is highly efficient, leading to reduced fuel consumption which equates to lower running costs and lower emissions. The interior is created by multi-award winning Design Unlimited and will use a wide range of sustainable materials including many from recycled sources. Even the soft furnishings include fabrics created using recycled plastic bottles. Mark Tucker, Creative Director of Design Unlimited, "The Design Unlimited studio have created an interior that is dynamic, functional, attractive and sustainable in both the materials used and in its on-going functionality and versatility of use."

The team are expecting an 18-month build schedule, with sea trials planned for spring 2022. A large portion of the "Project Ocean" sea time will be donated to the Arksen Foundation.

Arksen was founded by Technology Entrepreneur, Jasper Smith, "We have been working closely with all our partners to design and build a vessel to be the best in class in efficiency and fuel economy and have gained a comprehensive understanding on the procurement process and supply chain for all the components that we will use throughout."

"To have the first Arksen 85 vessel in production is a big milestone in our journey and we look forward to having our first boat on the water in the near future."

Arksen is built on three key elements; the Explorer Vessels, the Arksen Foundation and the Arksen Explorers' Club. All owners are given exclusive membership to the Explorers' Club which offers tailor-made expeditions and training to make the most of their vessel and explore the remotest corners of the world.

The Arksen Foundation is a partner of the Yachts for Science program, alongside Boat International Nekton Mission and the Ocean Family Foundation It's estimated the human race has only discovered 9% of the species living within the ocean and mapped a fraction of the ocean floor. The Yachts for Science program offers a platform designed to help marine scientists reach new depths of the ocean, by connecting the scientists with yachts to conduct research and conservation projects.

Arksen are also sponsors of the new 'Yacht of the Year' category at the Ocean Awards 2021 and Jasper Smith will sit on the judging panel. The award will acknowledge vessels, their owners and/or crew that have actively helped enhance the health of the ocean.

