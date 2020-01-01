Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Maritimo Racing - Staying prepared

by Maritimo 21 Oct 04:15 PDT
Maritimo XCAT 2285 © Raffaello Bastiani

Nearly one year has passed since Maritimo Racing has crossed the finish line of a Powerboat Grand Prix. The year 2020, and the Covid-19 pandemic, has seen almost all classes of international powerboat racing put on hold until further notice.

Even with no international racing on the horizon for 2020, Maritimo Racing are busily preparing for their UIM XCAT World Championship and Australian Superboat title defence, when that day comes.

Maritimo Racing have used the 2020 extended offseason to embark on an extensive testing and development program with the team's R30 XCAT, extracting more performance, reliability, and valuable seat time with weekly testing.

Maritimo's R30 XCAT and equipment was shipped from Dubai back to Australia in December, and has been with the team for testing since January.

"It's highly unusual for us to get such long periods of time for us to test and develop, dial in, and clock up seat time, when our boats are being transported from race to race throughout the season", said Tom Barry-Cotter.

"The positive with offseason testing versus during in season, is that you are willing to try things, that you would never try in a race, and steps backwards still give valuable data to making further improvements."

"We have worked on a wide array of things, and we are finding little gains all the time, and when accumulated equate to a couple of seconds a lap from where we were last year."

Maritimo has been in consistent contact with organisers of the UIM XCAT World Championship and Australian Offshore Superboat Championship, ready for the call up for racing to resume.

"Series organisers are working hard in the background with plans for racing championships to resume in 2021, but it is an incredibly challenging feat to organise."

"All we can do is to continue to develop, improve, and be ready."

Maritimo is in a unique position internationally in the luxury motor yacht manufacturing sector, being the only company with a dedicated race team competing internationally.

The knowledge gained through the racing division ultimately feeds through to the production motor yachts, enhancing performance, design, engineering, fuel economy and overall usability.

Individual elements such as laminates, weight distribution, hydrodynamics, engineering systems, propeller development, and steering and handling, are just some of the technologies linked back to knowledge gained through the racing experience.

Barry-Cotter said the ultimate winners were Maritimo owners.

Related Articles

Maritimo M70 Flybridge Motor Yacht
Virtual tour trailer shows you round the leader of the fleet Watch the brand new M70 trailer and discover a luxury motor yacht that is truly crafted to escape and explore. Posted on 13 Oct Maritimo's mighty flagships' success continues
The milestone was reached this month with a wave of recent deliveries Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo's mighty flagship flybridge motoryacht models the M64 and M70 have surpassed an impressive milestone with over $100 million dollars of sales recorded since the world premiere. Posted on 3 Sep All-new M55 videos
Maritimo M55 - development reveal See how we're fusing the latest advancements in nautical technology and design with the iconic features of Maritimo's M-Series models of the past, it's the future today. Posted on 25 Aug Grand Tour Showcases new Maritimos
Maritimo's team in the Americas is about to start a Grand Tour of East and West Coasts Maritimo's team in the Americas is about to start a Grand Tour of nine individual East and West Coast locations to showcase an exciting line up of both X Series and flybridge models at VIP events. Posted on 24 Aug Maritimo X50R: It's neither a letter nor a number…
…and in a lot of ways it is not about both either. …and in a lot of ways it is not about both either. What it is all about is not the top speed of 35 knots, but maybe it is about its cruising speed of nearly 31 knots. Posted on 7 Aug Video: Maritimo X50R
Come offshore with us as we check in with Maritimo's latest, the exciting X50R. Come offshore with us as we check in with Maritimo's latest, the exciting X50R from their custom division, Maritimo One. Posted on 3 Aug Maritimo Europe's New Dealer Partner - Eric Zobel
A Business Relationship Of More Than 20 Years! Leading Australian motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo has strengthened it's sales and marketing initiatives in the European continent as part of its international strategic expansion and brand awareness enhancement. Posted on 6 Jul BMS Maritimo open boat viewings
BMS plans to stage a carefully managed boutique boat show With major crowd pulling boat shows cancelled internationally in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic the chance for the boat buying public to inspect the latest and greatest designs and models is limited. Posted on 3 Jul Step aboard the X50 and X50R
X-Series revolutionises the sport motor yacht The X-Series revolutionises the sport motor yacht. A unique beach club aft cabin underpins a design 're-set'. Placing engines and equipment centrally, creating free-flowing interiors and a perfectly poised craft that surges smoothly beyond 30 knots. Posted on 20 Jun
Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy