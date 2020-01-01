Marine Satellite TV Antennas now made in Australia

by Mark Rothwell 21 Oct 17:29 PDT

The MR Marine Group has begun making OCEAN TV Marine Satellite TV Antennas on the Gold Coast in Australia.

"While OCEAN TV Antennas were designed and developed in Australia, we always manufactured the antennas in our factory in Asia". said Mark Rothwell, CEO and Owner of the MR Marine Group. "With Covid-19, supply and delivery issues, and the push to buy Made in Australia products, we decided to move production of OCEAN TV Antennas to Australia.", he continued.

OCEAN TV has always been one of the most technically advanced Fully Automatic Marine Sat- ellite TV Antennas available. Now being Made in Australia, we have introduced several new features not available on any other brand, making OCEAN TV unique in the market.

Every antenna will now be factory finished externally in the highest quality paint available. Standard colours are High Gloss OCEAN TV Pearl White or High Gloss OCEAN TV Pearl Black Paint. While internally, every antenna is Powder Coated to prevent corrosion.

Totally Plug and Play, and using the very latest in design, OCEAN TV will silently locate and track Australia's three main Satellites straight out of the box within a few seconds.

Compatible with all models of Foxtel and VAST Satellite Receivers, OCEAN TV also has avail- able an Android App for easy updating of firmware, and setup of other parameters when needed.

Mark Rothwell also advised "OCEAN TV can be controlled via the standard OCEAN TV Remote Touch Panel, the OCEAN TV Android App or via a digital control and monitoring network like the popular C-Zone System".

The first public release will be at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival, held at Sanctuary Cove Resort and Marina, November 13 to 15, 2020, Stand PR14 in the Village Green.

The MR Marne Group is 100% Australian Owned and was established in 1998 as a supplier of specialist Marine Products. Previously based in Sydney, it is now based close to Australia's Marine Hub, on the Gold Coast in Queensland Australia.

For more information visit www.oceantv.com.au.