Bering 145 milestone reached

by Bering Yachts 16 Oct 22:36 PDT

The hull of Bering Yachts' flagship 145 superyacht has been turned at the Bering Yachts facility in Antalya, Turkey.

The Bering 145 is a fully-customised yacht designed by an in-house team of naval architects, engineers and designers. With a full displacement steel hull of 514 tons and with fuel capacity of 95,600 lts, the Bering 145 will cruise for approximately 8,000 miles at her cruising speed of 10 knots.

Bering 145 - photo © Bering Yachts
Bering 145 - photo © Bering Yachts

The Bering 145 is a yachting pioneer and leads the way with hybrid propulsion and some of the latest electrification and yachting technologies. The Danfoss Editron hybrid marine system is an eco-friendly power solution saving on space and weight and offering lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions.

Alexey Mikhailov, President and Chairman of Bering Yachts commented "this is a proud moment for all of us at Bering Yachts. With the hull turning completed we can now properly visualise the real size of the vessel and it brings us a step closer to launching a truly spectacular flagship. The owners are very involved, are delighted with the construction progress and are counting down the days to her launch now. This yacht will lead the way that others will follow".

Bering 145 - photo © Bering Yachts
Bering 145 - photo © Bering Yachts

Construction works have now passed the stage of finishing the underwater parts of the vessel, the installation of the watertight bulkheads and the main deck boards.

The delivery date has been set for late 2021.

Bering 145 - photo © Bering Yachts
Bering 145 - photo © Bering Yachts

Brief Specification:

LOA: 44.2m
Beam: 9.7m
Max Draft: 2.7m
Construction: Steel/Aluminium
Volume: 495 GT
Propulsion: Parallel Hybrid System
Max Range (conventional power at 12 kts): 4,000+ nm
Fuel capacity: 95,600 litres
Max speed: 15 knots
Crew: 12

