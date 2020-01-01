Grand Trawler 62 - Exploring new horizons

by Beneteau 14 Oct 23:20 PDT

Even bigger, to take you greater distances in true comfort... The Grand Trawler 62 broadens the scope of Beneteau's iconic Swift Trawler line, a modern, practical, safe passagemaker with great cruising range.

A Master of Time

These days, it is a real luxury to have time, take time, be in control of it, suspend it, let it fly... time for a family cruise, experiencing the joy of far-off places, adventures shared in complete tranquillity. At a shade under 19metres Beneteau's Grand Trawler 62 is a long-distance cruiser at heart and the perfect embodiment of "slow living". She has an exceptional cruising range of 900 nautical miles with 10% fuel reserve and at a cruising speed of 8 knots. Fitted with two MAN i6 730 hp engines, she is optimised for adventure, with reserve power to reach 20 knots when required.

Designed by Micad naval architectural office, her full displacement hull was specifically developed to optimise the passage maker's cruising range and efficiency. "Although her exterior lines are appear simple and elegant, in reality the under-water surfaces are mathematically complex. It took 300 hours of processing calculations and tank testing to design the hull. Our team has done a wonderful job of ensuring that the Grand Trawler 62 35% more efficient and economical at her optimum hull speed of 9 knots than a conventional planing hull ", explains Robert Chaffer, product manager at Beneteau.

The hull is well protected by high free boards and has been studied to roam seas across the world. She is robust, quiet and reassuring, with a carefully crafted profile. She is modern with flowing lines and her extensive living areas in the open air are cleverly juxtaposed with enclosed spaces bathed in light from generous glazing.

Unrivalled Space and Top Levels of Comfort

True luxury in today's world is also space. The Grand Trawler 62 is exceptionally spacious, attributable to Beneteau's recent work with the multi-talented Nauta Design studio. The control and optimization of the accommodation areas, designed for spending a long time on board, ensuring everyone is truly comfortable. "We wanted to make sure that people are perfectly at ease with the open, flowing and yet private surroundings, feeling very much as if they were at home", stresses Robert Chaffer.

The cockpit affords seamless access to a large full-beam lounge area bathed in light. The galley is directly opposite the dining area and opens onto the saloon. This practical space can be closed off with a sliding door (option). The raised cutting-edge central helm station (with 1 or 2 pilote seats in option) has all the equipment you would find in the wheelhouse of a large yacht. The reverse section wind-shield offers a panoramic view that can be shared from a comfortable portside bench seat while over to starboard there is a sliding sidedoor. In addition, an internal stairway from the driving station goes up to the flybridge all combining to provide easy relaxed circulation during navigation.

The impressive 31 square metres of flybridge space makes it one of the largest in this size. A large U-shaped sofa provides space for eight guests around the table. It has the additional features of relaxation spaces and a fitted wetbar facing the guests. The extensive sun pad on the foredeck is prolonged by a comfortable bench facing the sea also accessible by the cockpit ladder.

To really indulge in the pleasures of the open air, the large cockpit has a transom that opens fully onto the sea, creating a seamless space between the deck lounge and the generously proportioned 9 metre square swim platform. An ingenious system of sliding openwork protections creates the perfect "terrace to the sea". Another specific feature of the Grand Trawler 62 is that anyone who loves spending time in the water and sun bathing will love the immediate access from the stern deck into the lazarette which can be configured with shower space and head.

Lastly, the Grand Trawler 62 is available in two versions: three or four cabins. The owner suite is situated midships in the three cabin layout, making good use of the maximum beam. With the four cabin layout the forward guest cabin becomes the owner's cabin. To increase the feeling of space and comfort, there is an average headroom of two metres in each cabin.

Luxury Yachting

Functional elegance and minimalist decoration, simple and harmonious lines, the design is voluntarily open, creating an atmosphere of peaceful calm on board. As standard the bulkheads, and cabinetwork are in warm walnut shades or in waxed light oak, in keeping with the owner's taste. With top quality cabinetwork, supple leather, luxurious cream-coloured textiles, the choice of trims is a reflection of French luxury and Italian design. They enhance the feeling of elegance throughout the Grand Trawler 62.

Service and comfort on board the flagship Trawler can be provided by a crew of two. There are stern quarters for them, accessed by separate entrance.

The Grand Trawler 62 is made in the Monfalcone plant (Italy), and benefits from the incredible technological expertise and craft of a team with experience in producing the very best of modern luxury yachts.

Following the international success of the Swift Trawler line, Beneteau takes quality and the spirit of adventure a step further with the Grand Trawler 62. She promises long distance dream cruises. She will be launching in 2021.

Provisional Technical Characteristics: (Boat Currently Under Certification)