Showcasing Beneteau Power Boats

Gran Turismo 32 OB © Beneteau Gran Turismo 32 OB © Beneteau

by Flagstaff Marine Power 14 Oct 20:58 PDT

Your Darling Harbour VIP Invitation

Book your private viewing today!

Flagstaff Marine, in collaboration with the Beneteau outboard dealer, Chapman Marine and Lagoon Importer, TMG, is staging a Boating Rendez-vous at Darling Harbour from this Friday 16 October to Sunday 18 October 2020, at 10 am - 4 pm each day.

We have a small number of private viewing spots still available for the stylish Gran Turismo 32 and the spacious Swift Trawler 47. You can reserve your COVID-19 safe viewing appointment by visiting our special events page through the link below.

Visit our events page here to book your private viewing or call us on 1300 998 662.

The Gran Turismo 32

Enjoy time on the water with family and friends.

The Beneteau Gran Turismo concept is expressed fully in the design of this sports cruiser, which embodies the European lifestyle in an inspiring combination of glamour, luxury and 'La dolce vita'.

Elegance, quality fittings, superior finish and heightened sensations guaranteed are in abundance in the design of the new Gran Turismo. Twin high-performance, high-technology engines, and all the very latest innovations. The interior style of Gran Turismo is renowned for its light, comfort and space, giving its owners unrivalled levels of comfort and enjoyment when cruising.

The best way to describe the Gran Turismo is that they are fast, fun and offer great sea keeping!

Interior Design: Andreani Design

Naval Architect: Beneteau Power Boats

Key features:

Superior modern design

Smooth handling and acceleration

Airstep 2 technology

Top speed 35 knots

Two double cabins, full shower

Starboard galley

Generous head clearance

Bright and breezy interior

Open semi-walkaround Book your COVID safe private viewing at our VIP Day at Darling Harbour or call us on 1300 998 662.

The Swift Trawler 47

Cruise our beautiful coastline in comfort and safety

These extraordinary boats have a very special position in the Beneteau portfolio. Swift Trawler models combine classic style and design with the modern technologies and requirements of a contemporary ocean-going cruiser.

Every Swift Trawler in the line boasts the incredible sea-keeping qualities that make the Trawler a powerful, reliable, and comfortable boat.

Whether it be for long-distance cruising, spending long periods of time on board or simply coastal cruising the Swift Trawler ticks all the boxes.

Naval Architect: Bénéteau Power

Interior Design: Andreani Design

Exterior Design: Andreani Design

Key Features:

Large aft cockpit opening wide onto an XXL swim platform

Oversized flybridge accessible by a ladder positioned to port

Modular cockpit

Decentred roof on port

Semi planing hull

Three double cabins and convertible saloon