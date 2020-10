Take a tour of the M70 . This Australian built motor yacht is a masterpiece right down to the finest detail. Discover even more on Model Page .

Watch the brand new M70 trailer and discover a luxury motor yacht that is truly crafted to escape and explore.

Maritimo's mighty flagships' success continues

The milestone was reached this month with a wave of recent deliveries Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo's mighty flagship flybridge motoryacht models the M64 and M70 have surpassed an impressive milestone with over $100 million dollars of sales recorded since the world premiere.

All-new M55 videos

Maritimo M55 - development reveal See how we're fusing the latest advancements in nautical technology and design with the iconic features of Maritimo's M-Series models of the past, it's the future today.

Grand Tour Showcases new Maritimos

Maritimo's team in the Americas is about to start a Grand Tour of East and West Coasts Maritimo's team in the Americas is about to start a Grand Tour of nine individual East and West Coast locations to showcase an exciting line up of both X Series and flybridge models at VIP events.

Maritimo X50R: It's neither a letter nor a number…

…and in a lot of ways it is not about both either. …and in a lot of ways it is not about both either. What it is all about is not the top speed of 35 knots, but maybe it is about its cruising speed of nearly 31 knots.

Video: Maritimo X50R

Come offshore with us as we check in with Maritimo's latest, the exciting X50R. Come offshore with us as we check in with Maritimo's latest, the exciting X50R from their custom division, Maritimo One.

Maritimo Europe's New Dealer Partner - Eric Zobel

A Business Relationship Of More Than 20 Years! Leading Australian motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo has strengthened it's sales and marketing initiatives in the European continent as part of its international strategic expansion and brand awareness enhancement.

BMS Maritimo open boat viewings

BMS plans to stage a carefully managed boutique boat show With major crowd pulling boat shows cancelled internationally in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic the chance for the boat buying public to inspect the latest and greatest designs and models is limited.

Step aboard the X50 and X50R

X-Series revolutionises the sport motor yacht The X-Series revolutionises the sport motor yacht. A unique beach club aft cabin underpins a design 're-set'. Placing engines and equipment centrally, creating free-flowing interiors and a perfectly poised craft that surges smoothly beyond 30 knots.