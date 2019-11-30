Princess Yachts Australia Owners Rendezvous 2020

by Princess Yachts Australia 13 Oct 00:38 PDT

In September 2020, a group of Princess Yachts and their crew set out from the Gold Coast to travel to Hayman Island, located in the majestic Whitsunday Islands in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland.

There were plenty of stops along the way; Tangalooma, Mooloolaba, Lady Musgrave Island, Fitzroy Island, Hamilton Island and Whitehaven Beach to name a few iconic destinations.

The Owners Event was held over 3 days with Hayman Island Intercontinental Resort being our hosts.

Thank you to everyone that joined us in 2020 and we look forward to seeing you all and inviting other Princess Yacht Owners along for the annual festivities next year in 2021.

If you are a Princess owner, please get in touch and join us for next year's event!

For more information visit www.princessyachts.com.au.