A win for customers and the environment as Volvo Penta hits 30,000 IPS installations

Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) units © Jennifer Humphrey Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) units © Jennifer Humphrey

by Volvo Penta 12 Oct 22:19 PDT

Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) units deliver a unique user experience with up to 30% reduced fuel consumption and 30% less CO2 emissions compared to traditional inboard shafts. The company has now supplied 30,000 Volvo Penta IPS solutions across the marine sectors.

Environmental care has been a core value at Volvo Penta since 1972 and part of the company's work continues to be achieving high energy efficiency and reduced emissions across its product range. Volvo Penta's vision is to be the world leader in sustainable power solutions. Across its marine offerings, it aims to deliver sustainable solutions that provide an unique and integrated experience. Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) is one example of a technology that takes a confident step forward in increasing efficiency and reducing emissions, while also continuing to improve product performance. The IPS provides an unrivaled experience - with advanced maneuverability and performance, easy maintenance and serviceability, and is able to deliver new levels of onboard comfort. The company has now sold 30,000 Volvo Penta IPS solutions across the marine sectors.

Turning propulsion around

Volvo Penta IPS was a revolution in marine technology when it was first launched to the Marine Leisure sector, in 2005. The system's innovative and unique design has forward-facing, twin counter-rotating propellers that sit below the hull for incredible 'grip' of the water. Individually steerable IPS drives are linked to the onboard Joystick Docking function. The joystick makes docking - which is considered one of the most stressful aspects of boating - easier. Volvo Penta IPS provides a range of benefits that vary depending on the type of installation. When compared to traditional inboard shaft installations Volvo Penta IPS provides:

40% longer cruising range

20% higher top speed

Up to 30% reduced fuel consumption

Up to 30% less CO2 emissions

50% lower perceived noise

More onboard space

Increasing the use of Volvo Penta IPS for Marine Commercial use was one of the company's commitments to the WWF Climate Saver program - which it has been a part of since 2014. With 30,000 IPS units installed, all with a decrease of up to 30% in fuel consumption and a typical reduction of 15-20% - sometimes up to 30% - of CO2, one can imagine the savings in CO2 emissions that Volvo Penta IPS has helped realize.

"Finding ways to reduce fuel consumption and emissions has been an objective of ours for many years and is as a priority across our product range," explains Johan Inden, head of Volvo Penta's marine segment. "We strive to continue to improve today's innovative technology, while in parallel explore future possibilities towards significantly reduced or zero emissions."

Significant reductions - the numbers behind the claims

The introduction of Volvo Penta IPS into the Marine Commercial segment in 2005 was a major milestone for the company along its WWF Climate Savers journey. In just one example, eight Njord Offshore vessels, powered by Volvo Penta IPS, saved on average a total of 20% in fuel and 8,375 tons of CO2, over 250,000 hours of operation. Additionally, the system's superior maneuverability is a huge advantage when docking offshore in harsh conditions.

Volvo Penta has seen similar successes in the marine leisure sector. Take the Amer 94 superyacht, for example. In a controlled 100-mile journey through the Mediterranean, this vessel saw a 45 percent reduction in fuel consumption compared to similarly-sized yachts fitted with traditional inboard shaft installation. This remarkable result was due to the craft's lightweight design and the fitment of efficient and compact Volvo Penta IPS, which together slash the weight of the yacht by 20 tonnes - the weight of four elephants.

Furthermore, Volvo Penta has started to incorporate a circular economy approach when it comes to manufacturing - by giving a new life to IPS drivelines through remanufacturing.

"Our Volvo Penta IPS range already offers a reduced impact on the environment, through its increased fuel efficiency and reduced emissions," says Johan. "Selecting a remanufactured IPS unit only enhances the sustainability of the full lifecycle of the boat, including maintenance and repair."

Room for improvement

Although the numbers are good, Volvo Penta's Environmental Director, Cecilia Gunnarsson knows more can still be done.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we also remind ourselves that supporting our environment is a continuous commitment," says Cecilia. "This is why we have worked to make our systems compatible with renewable fuels such as HVO. Additionally, we have our IMO III package for IPS, for the marine sector, which meets the strictest global emission standards."