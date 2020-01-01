New Benetti B.Yond 37M video and renderings

by Benetti 11 Oct 08:50 PDT

B.Yond 37M is the first model of B.Yond, Benetti's latest product: a new category of Expedition yacht based on tradition and the desires expressed by owners.

It is a yacht designed under the banner of the real rationalization of onboard volumes and spaces, as well as of practicality and privacy on all four of the boat's decks. B.Yond is designed for long, comfortable cruises with a reduced environmental impact thanks to the E-Mode propulsion architecture developed for the shipyard by Siemens.

The B.Yond 37M has a steel hull, aluminium superstructure and enclosed volumes close to those of a 500 GT, 50-meter mega yacht in just 37 meters, laid out across 4 decks. The Lower Deck is entirely for the crew, while the Main Deck is home to the Owner and guest cabins, and the Upper Deck is used as the day area.