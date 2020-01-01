A big day for Moonen Yachts

by Moonen Yachts 11 Oct 08:45 PDT

A proud day for all involved. The 'launch day' for Moonen Yachts' second Martinique, 36m M/Y Kokoro!

The Japanese name Kokoro translates to 'heart', uniting the heart, spirit, soul and mind. M/Y Kokoro was unveiled last week at the Dutch superyacht builders' facility in 's-Hertogenbosch, where the Moonen team watched on as she was carefully towed out of her shed and into daylight.

In the same fashion, today the team gathered to witness the launch of M/Y Kokoro as she was lowered into the water. She is now in the final stages of commissioning before she heads out to the open sea to begin sea trials. There she will be put through her paces to ensure she complies with the regulations of Maritime Classification Society, Lloyds Register Group and Cayman Islands Shipping Registry.

M/Y Kokoro will be delivered to her owners in the UAE later this year.

Recently Sold, Yn200 Joined for Life!

Once M/Y Kokoro had been safely lowered into the water, the Moonen teams' attention turned towards recently sold 36m Moonen Martinique, YN200, for the joining of her hull and superstructure.

Earlier in the week, two CAT C32 engines were placed into YN200's hull and today the crane lowered the superstructure on to the hull in preparation for the joining.

The 'marriage' of the hull and superstructure, is the moment you finally see the yacht take shape for the first time and is another milestone the shipyard looks forward to.

YN200 is the third Martinique in Moonen's Caribbean line. At the request of her owners, she will feature a newly extended sundeck which will house a beautiful 6 person Jacuzzi.

Delivery of YN200 to her owners in the USA is planned for the end of 2021.

For more information on the marriage of a yachts' hull and superstructure, click here.

Moonen Martinique 36m Specifications: