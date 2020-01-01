Features and benefits of Leen-powered trimarans

LEEN 72 © NEEL Trimarans LEEN 72 © NEEL Trimarans

by Barbara Bruneel 9 Oct 05:24 PDT

News 1: The concept of the trimaran definitely meets the requirements of offshore navigation:

01. The comfort

A trimaran is a comfortable boat at sea, more stable than a catamaran and without the heel of a monohull. Bernard Nivelt, the Leen's architect explains: "The objective when designing a hull is to obtain good performance with a minimum of power, while maintaining comfort when sailing. That's why I chose a long, narrow center hull. This hull shape, which could generate instability, is corrected by the two other floats".

02. Controlled energy consumption

Thanks to this design with low hydrodynamic resistance, Leen trimaran require only reasonably sized engines (a central combustion engine and two electric pods)."The motorized trimaran allows to have a low motorization for a high speed. We will be able to sail at an average speed of 10 knots, which is already fast, and consume only 2l per mile."

03. Accessible transoceanic navigation

The large volume offered by a Leen trimaran makes it possible to install large tanks on board, 1352 US gallons of fuel for the Leen 72 and 790 US gallons for its little brother the Leen 56. The transoceanics are now accessible.

News 2: Leen-Trimarans chooses a hybrid propulsion solution:

The propulsion systems of large vessel are generally dimensioned for cruising at sustained speeds between 10 and 15 knots. However, engine performance and wear and tear deteriorate outside the optimal operating range. Leen-Trimarans innovates on this point by offering an auxiliary engine for low speeds. Leen-Trimarans organises the propulsion of its trimarans around three engines, for greater efficiency and safety:

main engine in the central hull

electric auxiliary motors in the side floats.

Mechanically, the major advantage of electric motors over internal combustion engines is their very high torque at low speed.

Leen-Trimarans optimises its efficiency with adapted propulsion systems, resulting in less wear, less maintenance and more efficiency.

02. A environmentally friendly choice

With suitable solar panel equipment, the LEEN can be propelled with 100% solar-generated electricity for short periods and at low speed. Hybrid propulsion reduces the discharge of hydrocarbons into the sea.

03. Increased navigation comfort and flexibility

Hybrid propulsion means less noise pollution and makes it possible to access protected areas in full electric mode (with up to two hours of autonomy without recharging the batteries).