Only 10 days to go - Register now for the Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2020

Jointly presented by our dealers in Australia, Chapman Marine Group, Flagstaff Marine and the Multihull Group, the event is greatly supported by Beneteau, Excess and Lagoon Asia Pacific. This is an appointment-only event, adhering to protective health measures in the country. Please find below the registration details.

We are delighted to invite you to join us at Darling Harbour, Sydney, Australia for the Boating Rendezvous - Sydney from October 16 to 18, 2020.

Beneteau Oceanis 46.1: Sail Away Today

Straight-out-of-the-box Beneteau Oceanis 46.1 in Hong Kong looking for the right owner The discussion about the ‘perfect' size of boat has provided sailors with endless entertainment for ever. Of course, the real answer depends what you are going to do with it, but there is a general consensus

Two Figaro Beneteau Figaro 3s in Newport

Training and Owner video interviews The specifications define the FB3 monohull as being as reliable as its predecessor, the FB2. It is equipped with foils, a better performing ballast-free hull, a more slender and deeper keel, a setback mast and a more extensive and larger sail plan.

Groupe Beneteau adapts 2021 new model launches

From cruising to performance and charter, a targeted approach in monohull and multihull sailing As numerous boat shows have been cancelled in different regions of the world, Groupe Beneteau and its brands are proud to announce the new models of the 2021 season that will be presented through a series of private events.

Groupe Beneteau renews its ambition and adapts

The 18 new models carry the promise of unique nautical experiences As numerous boat shows have been cancelled in different regions of the world, Groupe Beneteau and its brands are proud to announce the new models of the 2021 season that will be presented through a series of private events.

First Yacht 53 delivered in Taiwan

Another on the way, and one more available Much to everyone's surprise, including that of the brokers and dealers, 2020 is proving to be a very good year indeed for selling boats in Hong Kong.

Discover the two versions of the Antares 11

Much more than a typical weekender Following the launch of the "coupé" version last December, the Antares 11 will soon be available in a Flybridge version and on show this autumn.

Beneteau introduces new Flyer 9

This line of Beneteau day boats is currently in its sixth generation This line of Beneteau day boats is currently in its sixth generation and has a strong history. Now, more than ever, the pleasure of driving this boat is combined with comfort of life on boat and ease of navigation.

Major restructure for Groupé Beneteau Worldwide

Strategic plan to emerge from the crisis in a stronger position Called "Let's Go Beyond! strategic plan for 2020-2025", the core essence is cetralisation of planning, shorter and more efficient model development, and significant rationalisation of brands and models.

New Gran Turismo 36

One of the most eagerly awaited boats of the year. She is the first boat in her class to combine the kind of handling you would normally expect with a pure sports boat in combination with really comfortable cruising and space.