Only 10 days to go - Register now for the Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2020
by Beneteau 6 Oct 14:40 PDT
16-18 October 2020
Gran Turismo 32 OB © Beneteau
We are delighted to invite you to join us at Darling Harbour, Sydney, Australia for the Boating Rendezvous - Sydney from October 16 to 18, 2020.
Jointly presented by our dealers in Australia, Chapman Marine Group, Flagstaff Marine and the Multihull Group, the event is greatly supported by Beneteau, Excess and Lagoon Asia Pacific. This is an appointment-only event, adhering to protective health measures in the country. Please find below the registration details.
Visitor information for the Boating Rendez-vous 2020
Date: October 16-18, 2020
Venue: Darling Harbor, Sydney, Australia
Beneteau's presence
Sailboats:
Motorboats:
Registration here on dedicated Beneteau event page
Excess's presence
Excess 12
Registration here on dedicated Excess event page
Lagoon's presence
Lagoon 42
Registration here on dedicated Lagoon event page