Only 10 days to go - Register now for the Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2020

by Beneteau 6 Oct 14:40 PDT 16-18 October 2020
Gran Turismo 32 OB © Beneteau

We are delighted to invite you to join us at Darling Harbour, Sydney, Australia for the Boating Rendezvous - Sydney from October 16 to 18, 2020.

Jointly presented by our dealers in Australia, Chapman Marine Group, Flagstaff Marine and the Multihull Group, the event is greatly supported by Beneteau, Excess and Lagoon Asia Pacific. This is an appointment-only event, adhering to protective health measures in the country. Please find below the registration details.

Visitor information for the Boating Rendez-vous 2020

Date: October 16-18, 2020
Venue: Darling Harbor, Sydney, Australia

First 27 - photo © Beneteau
Beneteau's presence

Sailboats:

Motorboats:

Registration here on dedicated Beneteau event page

Excess 12 - photo © Excess Catamarans
Excess's presence

Excess 12
Registration here on dedicated Excess event page

Lagoon's presence

Lagoon 42
Registration here on dedicated Lagoon event page

Lagoon 42 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
new Antares 11 - photo © Beneteau
Oceanis 40.1 - photo © Beneteau
Beneteau's slick First Yacht 53 - photo © Beneteau/Gilles Martin-Raget
