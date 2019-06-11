Monte Carlo Yachts becomes first yacht builder to feature Raymarine DockSense Alert

by Liza Dukino 6 Oct 02:01 PDT

FLIR Systems, Inc. announced today its Raymarine brand has collaborated with luxury yacht builder Monte Carlo Yachts to be the first to factory install Raymarine DockSense® Alert on their new yacht, the Monte Carlo MCY 76 Skylounge. DockSense Alert provides the MCY 76 Skylounge with the recreational marine industry's first intelligent object recognition and motion-sensing dock assistant, empowering captains to manoeuvre tight quarters and dock with confidence.

Monte Carlo Yachts, the renowned Italian builder of award-winning motor yachts, is focused on delivering bespoke customer experiences with each model. Upon the customer request, Raymarine worked closely with Monte Carlo Yacht's designers to craft a five-camera DockSense Alert solution that provides the MCY 76 Skylounge captain with unprecedented situational awareness. Fully integrated to the MCY 76 Skylounge's Raymarine Axiom XL system, DockSense Alert enhances the captain's docking perspective and overall visibility around the vessel. At the same time, DockSense Alert provides smart audible and visible alerts to inform the captain when an object is close to the vessel, greatly simplifying the entire docking experience.

"We are committed to making yachting safer and more enjoyable for everyone on board," said Gregoire Outters, General Manager for FLIR Systems' Raymarine brand business. "The DockSense Alert docking assistant is a new category of innovation for the yachting industry, and we are excited to work with Monte Carlo Yachts and other world-class yacht builders to continue pushing the boundaries of yacht design and engineering."

DockSense Alert systems for boat builders are available for integration now. Boat builders and integrators can learn how to create a bespoke DockSense Alert solution by visiting www.raymarine.com.au/docksense.