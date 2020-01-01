Pure Leisure: Soel Senses 48

by Soel Yachts 6 Oct 01:57 PDT

Soel Yachts are pleased to announce the release their new model, the Soel Senses 48. The new 48ft (14.5m) solar electric catamaran is the ideal luxury weekend cruiser for the sustainably minded. Custom battery systems are supplemented by the rooftop solar array, and being entirely fossil-fuel free the Soel Senses 48 is surprisingly quiet to operate and wonderfully economical. "The call from high-value individuals who prefer a quieter and more sustainable way to cruise is unquestionably getting louder." - Linda Brembs, Managing Director, Soel Yachts.

Multiple leisure spaces can be used together or independently depending on requirements. The fully enclosed salon features a central bar linking the helm station to the lounge and dining areas. With the aft bi-folding doors fully opened, the salon and rear deck become one generous space for relaxing or dining. On the foredeck is a more private sunbed lounge area to sunbathe or take in the view. "We've developed a number of electric boats for our commercial resort clients, but recently we've noticed a real hunger in the market for a private leisure model, so the energy autonomous Soel Senses 48 is our answer to this." - Joep Koster, Managing Director, Soel Yachts. With a double bed and ensuite in each hull, plus configurable seating in the enclosed salon, there is space to sleep up to eight passengers on weekend getaways.

The Soel Senses 48 has been designed for high efficiency electric propulsion from its inception. This creates a superior symbiosis between its electric propulsion system and functional architecture. It offers cruising and max speeds of 10 and 18 knots respectively, with a range of up to 56 nautical miles. The helm is fitted with doors on both starboard and port side to give easy access to the foredeck for relaxed and easy mooring or anchoring as well as increased natural ventilation. An electric passarelle that slides out from the foredeck allows bow-forward mooring and increases both safety and privacy. "Essentially, we've designed the solar electric yacht we would use personally with our families and friends." - David Czap, Managing Director, Soel Yachts.

Soel Senses 48 - Specifications:

LWL 14.5 m

LOA 14.5 m

Beam 5.1 m

Draft 0.7m

Standard 2x Naval DC EPS-40 (Vmax = 12 knots)

Performance 2x Naval DC EPS-100 (Vmax = 18 knots)

Solar Power: 2.7 kWp - ventilated

Main Battery Bank Capacity: Standard 2x Naval DC 355V - 71 kWh Extended range 2x Naval DC 355V - 142 kWh

2x double cabin with ensuite

Multi-layout salon incl. bar and kitchenette

Raymarine spec'd helm station

Water Capacity: 400 L fresh and drinking water / 215 L holding tank