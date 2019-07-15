Hunt Ocean 63

by Hunt Yachts 4 Oct 01:22 PDT

The Hunt Ocean 63 is crafted for the discerning yachtsman seeking a unique build experience and a handcrafted yacht offering speed and performance in nearly any sea condition. Buyers that come to Hunt Yachts have a definitive vision of their perfect yacht. With interior wood selections of cherry, teak or mahogany there are customization options for every buyer. The Hunt Ocean 63 offers a number of versatile layouts with galley up or galley down, 3 or 4 cabins plus a crew cabin. There is no other yacht in her size or class that offers more layout options with the ability to personalize the interior.

Each Hunt Ocean 63 is a powerful statement by her owner. It is a warm extension of home that welcomes friends and family aboard. We work with world-class designers to customize the interior and carefully craft it to suit each buyer. This allows owners to experience a build process only seen at the superyacht level with a level of fit and finish not available from other builders in this class.

The Hunt Ocean 63 is purpose-built with the owner's use and comfort in mind. With a hull designed to American Bureau of Shipping certification standards, the Hunt Ocean 63 shares the same hull design and handling characteristics of her military and North American pilot sister ships. The 20 degree transom dead rise on the deep-V hull form has been patented, popularized, and perfected by C. Raymond Hunt Design studio for ocean performance, sea kindliness and comfort.

For the days when you can't choose the weather, choose a Hunt Ocean 63 for safety, comfort and performance. Hunt Yachts are the best performing offshore cruising yachts in the world.

Specifications: