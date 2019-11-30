Introducing the all-new Princess X80

Princess X80 - foredeck overhead © Princess Yachts Princess X80 - foredeck overhead © Princess Yachts

by Princess Yachts 3 Oct 10:30 PDT

Following in the wake of the successful X95, the Princess X80 has been developed to offer a unique boating lifestyle that is tailored to how each owner wants to use their yacht, via an expansive options catalogue and non-standard options bespoke service.

Due to take to the water in Autumn 2021, the X80 becomes the second member of the X Class 'Superfly' family.

The X80 follows the X95's open-living approach, defined by large distinctive spaces which flow into one another to offer the most versatile and accommodating experience, while keeping all Princess Yachts' familiar characteristics of quality in craftmanship and materials, placing design and style at the forefront. Yet again, Princess is boldly rewriting the rules of yacht design by incorporating the concept of a 'super flybridge' featuring practical outdoor space, and versatile interior space.

Princess X80

Designed with Princess Yachts' 'open concept', the X80 is the second model in Princess Yachts' new X Class. The X80 layout is defined by large, adaptable spaces that can be used and formatted in a variety of ways, offering the owner and guests a uniquely flexible boating lifestyle. Spatial lay-out is highly practical and user friendly, offering the perfect use of all onboard spaces for entertaining and hosting, for example with a large informal dining area on the main deck or alternatively the option of a dining area in the Sky Lounge.

Antony Sheriff, Executive Chairman, Princess Yachts, said: "The immediate success of the X95 demonstrates that we have a successful formula on our hands, the X Class really does represent a mould-breaking design and architectural direction for Princess Yachts. We have now translated the X95's unique formula to a smaller package and we are immensely proud of the X80, a striking new addition to our range. Princess's leading British craftsmanship is yet again obvious in the X80 and she clearly shows that we continue to push the boundaries of yacht design for everyone on board, successfully offering the best standard of life on board for any yacht her size."

Evolved design and craftsmanship

Working together with Olesinski and Pininfarina, Princess has created the ultimate in avant-guard yacht construction with an evolved design meant for extended time at sea. The flow of expansive glazing along the entire length of the main deck brings the outside in, creating a sense of being at one with the ocean, whilst beautifully and carefully sculpted surfaces, with long flowing lines that extend from bow to stern, maintain the classic Princess design cues. Forward raked screens powerfully propel the yacht forward whilst the styling language of the 'S' shaped canopy featured on many of Princess Yachts' larger vessels, including the Y95, elegantly connects the flybridge to the Sky Lounge.

With a focus on exceptional interior living space that is unique for a boat of this size, the X80 draws comparisons to the new design vision and use of craftsmanship on Princess' Y Class Motor Yachts. Flowing forms are sculpted throughout all three decks accompanied by advanced scene lighting selections and elegant furniture which showcase the unique capabilities of Princess's craftmanship.

Andy Lawrence, Director of Design, Princess Yachts, said: "The challenge posed after the success of the X95 was simply this: how can we offer the space of the X95 in a smaller form? The key to this boat is its functionality. Each space had to be perfectly designed to maximise the owner's enjoyment of it, making the X80's design less predictable than other boats of its size. Stature and gravitas are defined by the increased height of bulwarks, topsides and an enclosed wheelhouse whilst maximised glazing and flexible entertaining areas provide owners with multiple unique environments on-board."

On-board the X80

The X80's 'S' shaped canopy flows into the flybridge deck to balance the visual weight and disguise the volume of the expansive fully enclosed and climate-controlled Sky Lounge. As with the X95, the pilot house can be fully enclosed with sliding doors and features a leather upholstered electric seat with the option for a companion navigator seat. The helm incorporates a fully integrated Böning system to control and monitor various engine and electrical systems, whilst a CCTV to view the aft cockpit and engine room allows the Captain to ensure safety is the priority on-board.

The Sky Lounge includes an entertainment system with audiophile quality Naim audio system, which is also fitted in the saloon and master stateroom as standard. The Sky Lounge layout is available with a large sofa opposite a hand-crafted sideboard with hidden television unit or as an optional informal dining area to seat eight. The Sky Lounge opens onto the aft flybridge with a large square informal dining area for eight, with wet bar opposite. Two L-shaped seats, situated aft, offer greater configurability for social occasions in addition to the flexibility of an optional sun pad.

Journey forward through the starboard pantograph door of the Sky Lounge and there is a unique large double sun pad area with the option to electronically convert the sun pad into two sofas facing port and starboard for relaxed al-fresco gatherings.

Upon entering the main deck saloon, you can see right through to the forward-facing window, offering an impressively large open space bathed in light. The saloon is configured in a traditional fashion with two large sofas and Princess Design Studio coffee table, day head to port and well-equipped galley positioned opposite.

The standard main deck layout offers flexibility and can be formalised to the owner's wishes thanks to sliding doors to the galley, pantograph door to the side deck, and an elegant electronic divider over the bar that transforms the galley from open and sociable to fully enclosed. Travel forward through the saloon to the unique dining area which offers 270 degrees panoramic toughened glass windows and an additional full-length glass window on the port side to allow guests to be enveloped by the surrounding scenery (also available with an optional door to the side deck). The dining arrangement includes both dinette seating and dining chairs, to accommodate eight guests, with an additional stone topped sideboard unit with crockery, glassware and general storage to starboard.

Alternatively, the forward dining area can be replaced with a luxurious main deck master stateroom featuring an impressive panoramic forward window and floor to ceiling window to port, to allow you to enjoy the scenery in your own private sanctuary.

The use of light and innovative design continues below deck where up to eight guests are accommodated across four en-suite cabins, a full-beam master stateroom located amidships, a forward guest stateroom, a double guest to starboard and a twin cabin, available with sliding berths, to port.

Located aft of the main accommodation are the crew quarters which can accommodate three crew with the standard layout or up to five crew when optional berths are selected. The first optional layout offers a compact galley in addition to the two cabins with a kitchenette, seating area and shower/WC, whilst the second optional layout replaces the single cabin to starboard with a large dinette and crew bathroom.

Exiting through the crew cabin, an aft-mounted, teak hydraulic swim platform at the stern, allows guests to cool off and enjoy watersports. The bathing platform will accommodate and deploy a Williams Sportjet 395, whilst the transom locker allows the ability to store two Seabobs. A pair of stairways with transom gates lead back up to the main deck cockpit featuring a large upholstered U-shaped seating area with folding dining table and wetbar.

Designed for voyaging with friends

Life on-board the X80 is unlike that of any other boat of its size. Following the qualities of her larger Princess counterpart, the X95, the new X80 lends itself to entertaining groups and shared experiences when moored up or under way.

The X80's capabilities for adventure provides the opportunity to explore cruising grounds further afield with the option of a long range 8,800 litre tank. Offering a true Princess experience, comfortable, quiet cruising is achieved with a sound-insulated engine room and optimised engine mounts to reduce vibration.

The X80 offers further exciting performance, fitted with state-of-the art twin MAN V12 engines - either 1650mhp or 1900mhp variants - the latter providing a maximum speed range of 29-31 knots†. Princess' pioneering deep-V hull design developed with worldrenowned naval architects Olesinski, forms the foundation to this unique performance, ensuring the highest levels of seakeeping and predictable handling, for which Princess is renowned. Comfort is achieved when stationary and under way thanks to the optional addition of fin or gyro stabilisation.

Enjoy the experience of ownership

The X Class may be ground-breaking, but still remains unmistakably a Princess. Beautiful design, flawless interior fit out and an unrivalled aftersales experience are a staple across the fleet, and the X80 is no different.

Placing the owner front and centre, a familiarisation course of key systems and safety considerations prior to dispatch ensures the X80 can be put to best use immediately. With access to a worldwide dealer network, owning a Princess is to experience the exceptional.

Specifications

Length overall (incl.pulpit): 82'7" 25.18m

Length overall (excl. pulpit): 82'7" 25.18m

Beam: 19'11" 6.06m

Draft (at full load) approx.: 5'10'' 1.78m

Displacement approx (lightship): 61.6 tonnes

Displacement approx (half load): 71.9 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 7000 litres / 1430 gal / 1717 USG

Water capacity: (excl. calorifier) 1400 litres / 308 gal / 370 USG

Hot Water calorifiers: 200 litres/ 44 gallon / 53 USG

Black water tank: 500 litres / 110 gal / 132 USG