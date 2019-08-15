Inflatable lifejacket self-service clinics

Inflatable Lifejacket Self-Service Clinics © NSW Maritime Inflatable Lifejacket Self-Service Clinics © NSW Maritime

by NSW Maritime 3 Oct 13:13 PDT

NSW Boating Education Officers conduct free Inflatable Lifejacket Self-Service Clinics across New South Wales during the boating season each year.

These clinics follow the successful Old4New mobile lifejacket program - a five year program that focused on increased lifejacket wear, and sold more than 25,700 lifejackets to the boating community, including 17,550 automatic inflatable lifejackets at locations across NSW.

While these figures are great, Transport for NSW's compliance data suggests some recreational boaters are not aware of the legislative requirements for maintaining self-inflating lifejackets. Further, some boaters forget to carry out simple routine checks and maintenance schedules specified by the lifejackets manufacturers.

In response, and considering the restrictions and uncertainty around COVID-19, this year Maritime will be demonstrating servicing requirements and providing step-by step instructions via online livestream presentations. As part of this initiative, any customers who register to attend the livestream will be eligible to receive a $15 voucher which can be used at a participating retailer towards a new inflatable lifejacket or self-servicing parts.

Register for one of the upcoming clinics here.