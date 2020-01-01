Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Bluegame presents worldwide preview of new BGX60 and unveils project of flagship BG72

by Bluegame 3 Oct 21:36 PDT

Bluegame expands the BGX range with the new BGX60 and announces the project of the flagship BG72. After the BGX70, "the unexpected at sea" which has won unanimous acclaim among the public and the press, the eagerly awaited second model of the range has been presented in a worldwide preview on the opening day of the Genoa Boat Show.

At the press conference, the CEO of Bluegame, Carla Demaria, and Luca Santella, the man behind the idea for these revolutionary boats, also revealed certain aspects of the flagship of the historic BG series, which borrows successful concepts from the BGX range to develop an unconventional, original proposal.

For both models, the shipyard has once again relied on the experience of the studio Zuccon International Project, creators of the award-winning models of Sanlorenzo, and the naval architect Lou Codega, for the design of the waterline, to create a hull that provides excellent seagoing performance.

BG72 - photo © Bluegame
BG72 - photo © Bluegame

The success of the BGX70 has paved the way for the BGX60, which nevertheless has required greater effort on the part of the design team, with the objective of conserving all the advantages of the extremely innovative concept of the BGX line in a yacht of smaller size: starting with the desire to emphasize on-board livability and privacy for the yachtsman and guests, in an unprecedented layout that connects the outdoor and indoor areas in such a fluid way as to make the yacht seem like a decidedly larger model.

The BGX 70 has also been a source of inspiration for the BG72, the new model of the brand's original range, created with the aim of offering all the comforts of a fly bridge yacht to lovers of more open boats. The result is an original combination of two approaches, in a revolutionary layout with a completely open upper deck and the amazing lower deck of the BGX70.

The two models also have a clear "family feeling" due to the distinctive characteristics of all the projects from the outset, which are and will remain the basic values of the brand. First of all, a hull that offers high performance in the widest sense of the term: comfortable, safe navigation in all weather conditions, surprising maneuverability, and livability levels usually associated with a higher category. At the same time, the ample internal living areas allow the external environment to delicately enter the spaces.

BGX60 - photo © Bluegame
BGX60 - photo © Bluegame

Another red thread of the projects is the maximum focus on design and fine craftsmanship, along with a high-tech approach and sustainability. Ecology has become an important driver for design decisions, in tune with the guidelines formulated by the Bluegame HTS Lab (High Technology and Sustainability). The use of the most efficient propulsion systems currently available on the market to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, control of weight, an infusion process for the lamination of certain parts using 80% recycled and recyclable molds, and the special thermal insulation of the glazing are just some examples of this commitment to environmental protection, for which Bluegame also takes responsibility in its role as a member of the Blue Marine Foundation.

The BGX60 and BG72, like the other models developed in the past, make it possible for Bluegame to proudly and legitimately define itself as "a brand of Sanlorenzo."

BGX60 Specifications

  • Length overall: 19.02 m - 62 ft 4 in
  • Draft at full load: 1.42 m - 4 ft 6 in
  • Fuel capacity: 3.000 l - 792 gals
  • Engines:
    • 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1050 D13 / 2 x 588 kW / 800 HP STD
    • 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1200 D13 / 2 x 662 kW / 900 HP OPT

  • Generators: 1 x 18 kW
  • CE certified length: 18.21 m - 59 ft 7 in
  • Displacement dry (estimate): 35 t +/- 5% - 77,761 lbs
  • Fresh water capacity: 780 l - 206 gals
  • Maximum speed: *30 Knots +/- 5%
  • Cruise speed: *27 Knots +/- 5%
  • Maximum number of passengers: 14
  • Maximum beam: 5.30 m - 17 ft 3 in
  • Deadrise: 16.5 degrees
  • Black water capacity: 330 l - 87 gals
  • Class: CE cat. "B"

BG72 Specifications

  • Length overall: 22.71 m - 74 ft 6 in
  • Draft at full load: 1.60 m - 5 ft 2 in
  • Fuel capacity:: 4.000 l - 1.056 gals
  • Engines:
    • 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1200 D13 / 2 x 662 kW / 900 HP STD
    • 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1350 D13 / 2 x 735 kW / 1.000 HP OPT

  • CE certified length: 21.12 m - 69 ft 4 in
  • Displacement dry (estimate): 40.000 kg +/- 5% - 88.100 lbs +/- 5%
  • Fresh water capacity: 1.000 l - 264 gals
  • Maximum speed: 28 kn +/- 5% - *30 Knots +/- 5%
  • Cruise speed: 25 kn +/- 5% - *27 Knots +/- 5%
  • Maximum number of passengers: 16
  • Maximum beam: 5.60 m - 18 ft 3 in
  • Deadrise: 14 degrees
  • Black water capacity: 330 l - 87 gals
  • Class: CE cat. "B"

*the data relating to the speed of the vessel refers to the OPT engines, in accordance with the present specification considering 1/3 of the tanks load and four members of crew.

Related Articles

The Great Loop aboard Independence
Larry admits that doing the Loop in the N59 CP was probably border line "too much boat" Just as news of the Coronavirus was making its way to the U.S., Larry and Jamie McCullough were finishing up a 10-month cruise around the Great Loop. Posted today at 12:34 pm Hunt Ocean 63
Crafted for the discerning yachtsman The Hunt Ocean 63 is crafted for the discerning yachtsman seeking a unique build experience and a handcrafted yacht offering speed and performance in nearly any sea condition. Posted today at 8:23 am Introducing the all-new Princess X80
The second member of the X Class 'Superfly' family Following in the wake of the successful X95, the Princess X80 has been developed to offer a unique boating lifestyle that is tailored to how each owner wants to use their yacht, via an expansive options catalogue and non-standard options bespoke service. Posted on 3 Oct Sanlorenzo presents new 2020 models
SX112, 44Alloy and 62Steel bring new concepts of livability on board In a perfect combination of craftsmanship, innovation, experience and passion, Sanlorenzo continues its unstoppable climb, demonstrating once again that nautical design is a creative, lively, versatile world in ongoing evolution. Posted on 3 Oct A Golden Deck Lift preserves the picturesque view
Unprecedented 360 degrees access to the hull when out of the water An unobstructed sea or lakefront view that unites water, land and sky is a desire of most boat lift owners—and one quite that's attainable. The innovative Golden Deck Lift preserves the picturesque qualities of location & makes docking as easy as parking. Posted on 3 Oct Alameda County Boaters: expired marine flares
Collection event helps address disposal challenge Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) is urging Alameda County residents who own boats as well as those who keep their boats in the county to take advantage of a Marine Flare Collection Event to be held Sunday, Oct. 18. Posted on 2 Oct Horizon Power Catamarans open house
"By Appointment Only" Open House on October 29th-31st at Fort Lauderdale, FL Horizon Power Catamarans will be following CDC guidelines and will require all guests to wear a mask. There will only be one group of people on a vessel at a time with cleaning in between to disinfect after each party. Posted on 2 Oct BoatUS team responds after Hurricane Sally
Most boat damage due to lack of preparation GEICO | BoatUS Marine Insurance Catastrophe Team is finding that the Category 2 hurricane's sudden shift to the east just prior to the storm's September 16 landfall caught many boaters unprepared. Posted on 1 Oct MCY 76 Skylounge, freedom at see all year round
A totally new way of experiencing life onboard The MCY Skylounge Collection offers a totally new way of experiencing life onboard, featuring a wide additional volume thanks to the enclosed Flybridge, without renouncing to multiple exterior areas. Posted on 1 Oct Marquis Yachts adds outboards to the M42 Series
Triple outboard version for buyers that want to seize the day Almost a year ago to the day, Marquis Yachts re-launched the Marquis brand and introduced the world to the M42. Now they have added the triple outboard powered M42 for the buyers that want to seize the day. Posted on 1 Oct
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy