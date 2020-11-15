2020 Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival on Queensland's Gold Coast - Preview

by Multihull Solutions 3 Oct 15:50 PDT

It's not long until the 2020 Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival will take place from November 13 - 15 at the vibrant Marine Village on Queensland's Gold Coast.

The Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival aims to whet the appetite of marine enthusiasts in the wake of SCIBS 2020 being postponed and will showcase a broad range of impressive exhibitor displays across both land and water.

The free, three-day event will be open to the public, with ticketing and access details to be released closer to the event date, as organisers work closely with health officials to ensure the event complies with COVID-safe practices.

On Display with Multihull Solutions:

ILIAD 50 power catamaran

Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 sailing catamaran

Fountaine Pajot MY 40 power catamaran

Dates: 13 - 15 November 2020

Venue: Sanctuary Cove Marine Village

If you're in the market for a pre-owned multihull, read on for details of the special Gold Coast Open Day at our Sales Centre at the Gold Coast Marine Precinct in The Boat Works, run in conjunction with the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival.

