Multihull Solutions NZ Auckland Open-For-Inspection event - Nine days to go

by Multihull Solutions 2 Oct 04:38 PDT 11 October 2020
Fountaine Pajot MY 40 power catamaran © Multihull Solutions

Multihull Solutions NZ in conjunction with Ownaship invites you to our Open-for-Inspection event at the Auckland Sales Centre where we will be showcasing two brand new Fountaine Pajot catamarans.

Inspections must be confirmed with regular time slots available to ensure a spacing out of clients. This also enables a great chance to view these boats with very few people aboard.

On Display with Multihull Solutions:

  • Fountaine Pajot MY 40 power catamaran
  • Fountaine Pajot Lucia 40 sailing catamaran

Date: Sunday 11 October
Time: 10am - 4pm
Venue: Z Pier, Westhaven Marina, Auckland

