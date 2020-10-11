Multihull Solutions NZ Auckland Open-For-Inspection event - Nine days to go
by Multihull Solutions 2 Oct 04:38 PDT
11 October 2020
Fountaine Pajot MY 40 power catamaran © Multihull Solutions
Multihull Solutions NZ in conjunction with Ownaship invites you to our Open-for-Inspection event at the Auckland Sales Centre where we will be showcasing two brand new Fountaine Pajot catamarans.
Inspections must be confirmed with regular time slots available to ensure a spacing out of clients. This also enables a great chance to view these boats with very few people aboard.
On Display with Multihull Solutions:
- Fountaine Pajot MY 40 power catamaran
- Fountaine Pajot Lucia 40 sailing catamaran
Date: Sunday 11 October
Time: 10am - 4pm
Venue: Z Pier, Westhaven Marina, Auckland