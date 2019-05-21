Boating season kicks off

by Domenic Genua 1 Oct 23:00 PDT

The first weekend in October, a long weekend in many parts of Australia, kicks off the summer boating season around Australia. Whilst data shows that boating occurs all year round, it is the improving temperatures at the beginning of October that lures Aussies back onto the water in greater numbers and frequency.

With more than 85 per cent of the population living within 50km of the coast, it is estimated that more than 20 per cent of all Australians engage in some form of boating annually and that almost 1 in 5 households have a boat or watercraft.

With the span of magnificent coastline, harbours, bays, and rivers - Aussies are spoilt with options for enjoying time in, on or around our waterways.

For seasoned boaters, this is the time to make sure your boat is serviced and ready to go, all the right gear is on board and that if you use a vehicle to tow your vessel, the trailer is in equally good condition. Check your boat licence and make sure your vessel rego and insurance is up to date. Experienced boaters will tell you that checking the detail before you go boating will have its rewards.

For those that don't own a boat, visit your local boating club and see what they have to offer. Think about getting a boat licence or joining some boating or sailing classes. Venture out with a small-craft hire, or simply do some research into what boating may be right for you.

Whether you are a seasoned boater or a novice to boating, this is the perfect time to take action in preparation for the beautiful boating summers Australia offers each year.

With all the challenges associated with COVID-19, many may be surprised that outdoor activities, and in particular recreational boating is currently seeing a boom in activity.

Whilst we are happy for those that can go boating, we also respect the challenges for those who are restricted from doing so, and likewise sympathise with those who are suffering or who have lost loved ones. The boating community's thoughts are with you and wish that everyone has an equal opportunity to be on the water as soon as possible.

Boating and the joy and benefits associated with it are being celebrated Australia-wide during National Boating Week.

Fittingly, the week will occur alongside with National Safe Boating Week organised and delivered by the Australia New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group (ANZSBEG). Today the focus is on educating the boating public about the importance of having and wearing lifejackets. A lifejacket is an important piece of safety equipment on any vessel. But it can't save your life unless you're wearing it. Find out more at www.amsa.gov.au/national-safe-boating-week

Boaters are also reminded to practice safe, responsible and enjoyable boating this summer. Skippers should always ensure the weather and sea conditions are suitable, check that your boat and equipment are suitable and your safety gear is complete and in-date, tell someone where you are going and your estimated time of return. Finally, be COVID Safe and follow physical distancing, gathering and hygiene advice.

Stay Safe - remember a great day on the water is a safe day.

People looking for more information about all forms of recreational boating are invited to visit DiscoverBoating.com.au or search for Discover Boating Australia on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & Twitter.