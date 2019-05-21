Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Boating season kicks off

by Domenic Genua 1 Oct 23:00 PDT
Boating season around Australia © Boating Industry Association

The first weekend in October, a long weekend in many parts of Australia, kicks off the summer boating season around Australia. Whilst data shows that boating occurs all year round, it is the improving temperatures at the beginning of October that lures Aussies back onto the water in greater numbers and frequency.

With more than 85 per cent of the population living within 50km of the coast, it is estimated that more than 20 per cent of all Australians engage in some form of boating annually and that almost 1 in 5 households have a boat or watercraft.

With the span of magnificent coastline, harbours, bays, and rivers - Aussies are spoilt with options for enjoying time in, on or around our waterways.

For seasoned boaters, this is the time to make sure your boat is serviced and ready to go, all the right gear is on board and that if you use a vehicle to tow your vessel, the trailer is in equally good condition. Check your boat licence and make sure your vessel rego and insurance is up to date. Experienced boaters will tell you that checking the detail before you go boating will have its rewards.

For those that don't own a boat, visit your local boating club and see what they have to offer. Think about getting a boat licence or joining some boating or sailing classes. Venture out with a small-craft hire, or simply do some research into what boating may be right for you.

Whether you are a seasoned boater or a novice to boating, this is the perfect time to take action in preparation for the beautiful boating summers Australia offers each year.

With all the challenges associated with COVID-19, many may be surprised that outdoor activities, and in particular recreational boating is currently seeing a boom in activity.

Whilst we are happy for those that can go boating, we also respect the challenges for those who are restricted from doing so, and likewise sympathise with those who are suffering or who have lost loved ones. The boating community's thoughts are with you and wish that everyone has an equal opportunity to be on the water as soon as possible.

Boating and the joy and benefits associated with it are being celebrated Australia-wide during National Boating Week.

Fittingly, the week will occur alongside with National Safe Boating Week organised and delivered by the Australia New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group (ANZSBEG). Today the focus is on educating the boating public about the importance of having and wearing lifejackets. A lifejacket is an important piece of safety equipment on any vessel. But it can't save your life unless you're wearing it. Find out more at www.amsa.gov.au/national-safe-boating-week

Boaters are also reminded to practice safe, responsible and enjoyable boating this summer. Skippers should always ensure the weather and sea conditions are suitable, check that your boat and equipment are suitable and your safety gear is complete and in-date, tell someone where you are going and your estimated time of return. Finally, be COVID Safe and follow physical distancing, gathering and hygiene advice.

Stay Safe - remember a great day on the water is a safe day.

People looking for more information about all forms of recreational boating are invited to visit DiscoverBoating.com.au or search for Discover Boating Australia on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & Twitter.

Related Articles

Boat show tickets on sale now
Tickets are now on sale for Australia's most anticipated boat shows Tickets are now on sale for Australia's most anticipated boat shows: Sydney International Boat Show, Adelaide Boat Show and Brisbane Boat Show. Posted on 21 May 2019 Keeping marine pests out of Australian waters
Australia's unique marine environment is important for our way of life and prosperity Our marine environment is also integral to our leisure and recreation, with most Australians living near the coast and enjoying a variety of activities such as fishing, boating, swimming and SCUBA diving. Posted on 27 Jun 2018 Adelaide Boat Show tickets now on sale
Tickets are now on sale for South Australia's most comprehensive boating show Tickets are now on sale for South Australia's most comprehensive boating show. The Adelaide Boat Show runs from the 15th until the 17th of June at the Adelaide Showground, with all entry tickets to the show priced at just $10 Posted on 8 May 2018 Rosehill Trailer Boat Show opens today
Free entry, free parking Be inspired for your next boating adventure (or purchase) as the Rosehill Trailer Boat Show opens today. Come along and enjoy the free entry, free parking, and the best in boats, accessories, fishing tackle and gadgets. Posted on 7 Apr 2018 The dangers of CO2 poisoning
Educating boaters with this video Following a tragic carbon monoxide poisoning death on a recreational boat last year, the states' marine safety education teams, collectively known as ANZSBEG, have been preparing new messaging to remind and educate boaters of the dangers of CO. Posted on 6 Apr 2018 Sydney's Trailer Boat Show returns to Rosehill
Sydney Trailer Boat Show return to Rosehill Gardens Racecourse The Sydney Trailer Boat Show makes its much-anticipated return to Rosehill Gardens Racecourse on 7 and 8 April 2018 between 10am and 5pm, featuring more than 30 exhibitors with over 250 boats on display at the free-to-enter event. Posted on 30 Mar 2018 Commonwealth Games boating restrictions
The biggest sporting event hosted in Queensland for many a year will take place next month The biggest sporting event hosted in Queensland for many a year will take place next month when athletes from 70 nations and territories converge on the Gold Coast for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Posted on 24 Mar 2018 BIA offers safety reminder
Ahead of peak Australia Day boating period Government data from the last 10 years shows that January is the month with the highest number of recreational boating incidents, with a recorded 373 accidents in NSW alone. Posted on 25 Jan 2018
Maritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy