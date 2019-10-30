Marquis Yachts adds outboards to the M42 Series

Marquis M42 © Marquis Yachts Marquis M42 © Marquis Yachts

by Marquis Yachts 1 Oct 01:50 PDT

Almost a year ago to the day, Marquis Yachts re-launched the Marquis brand and introduced the world to the M42. Now they have added the triple outboard powered M42 for the buyers that want to seize the day. The outboard powered M42, in fact, is actually the standard power configuration for this model, and the inboards introduced a year ago are an option.

To leverage the tooling already used in building the inboard M42, Donald Blount & Associates worked with Marquis Yachts engineers to create a tool that extended the running surface and incorporated the platform to bracket the triple Mercury outboards making this boat not only look like it moving at rest, but really jumps when you put the throttle down. "The M42 OB is a blast to drive. It turns on a dime, a rocket ship at wide open throttle, and the ride is extremely comfortable and stable," said Josh Delforge, Vice President of Design & Engineering at Marquis Yachts.

The M42 OB has all of the same features and accommodations of it's paternal twin - large aft sunbed, expansive cockpit with U-shaped seating, entertainment wet bar and large helm that easily accommodates up to two 16" Raymarine displays. Down below features an easy use galley, forward seating that converts to a berth and the coup de gras a large head featuring a stand-up shower stall.

With the outboard configuration of the M42, the owner gains a large aft storage area in lieu of where the Cummins inboard power would be located. This storage area, perfect for folding bikes, inflatable paddle boards, or playful water toys is accessed via an electrical actuated hatched.

"We are excited to add the Outboard version to the M42. The boat looks absolutely stunning, performs like a thoroughbred with the standard Merc 400 Verados and has all the requirements needed for an incredible, complete day on the water and when desired, overnight," stated Marquis Yachts President & CEO, Rob Parmentier.

A first for Marquis, the first M42 OB will make it's official debut in Osaka, Japan

Product Specifications:

LOA 42' 0" 12.8 m

Beam 13' 0" 3.7 m

Dry Weight 22,100 lb. 10,024.40 kg (w/ 3x Mercury 400HP Verados)

Draft 30" 76.2 cm

Fuel Capacity 400 gal. 1,514.2 l

Water Capacity 60 gal. 227.1 l

Holding Capacity 35 gal. 132.5 l