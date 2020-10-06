Please select your home edition
Smartgyro introduces SG40 and SG80 gyro stabilizers

by Saltwater Stone 30 Sep 04:00 PDT 1-6 October 2020
The Smartgyro SG40 and SG80 gyroscopic stabilizers © Saltwater Stone

Gyro stabilization technology company Smartgyro is introducing the SG40 and SG80, two sophisticated gyroscopic stabilizers offering unique performance and maintenance benefits to boat owners and boatbuilders.

The first two products to be launched from the upcoming complete range of Smartgyro gyroscopic stabilizers, the SG40, for boats from 50ft to 60ft, and the SG80, for boats from 60ft to 70ft, are ideal for new builds and refit installations on recreational and light duty commercial powerboats.

Maximizing roll reduction under every sea state and condition to improve on-board comfort, the Smartgyro stabilizers combine advanced mechanical, electronic and aesthetic technology to create a high-performance product with a long operating life.

Notable design innovations include the high-speed rotating flywheel in a sealed, airless enclosure to minimize heat generation and reduce power consumption. An exceptional stabilization capacity is offered due to efficient, precise control electronics equipped with algorithms that optimize the operating parameters in real time.

To prevent heat dissipation to the surrounding environment like some other stabilizers, Smartgyro units are liquid cooled, allowing high performance, long life of the bearings and the ability to install the stabilizer even in the hottest places such as engine rooms without compromising performance, or adding cooling auxiliaries systems. A pressurized, closed loop braking system uses hydraulic cylinders and proportional valve, acting on the precession axis of the gyroscope in a dynamically controlled way to ensure the most efficient roll reduction.

The outstanding advantage of the SG40 and SG80 is that all maintenance operations can be performed on-board, significantly reducing downtime and service costs, and extending product life. Measuring just 0.86 x 0.93 x 0.72m (SG40) and 1.08 x 1.11 x 0.87m (SG80), the Smartgyro stabilizers feature a modular design, creating new installation opportunities in vessels with small access spaces.

Smartgyro Sales Manager Carlo Gazerro said: "The SG40 and SG80 are the first in a complete range of gyroscopic stabilizers that has been meticulously designed to incorporate the key benefits that are crucial to boatbuilders and boatowners. The result is an efficient, highly sophisticated product that greatly improves on-board comfort for boaters and is easy to install and maintain. We aim to partner with OEMs to fit our units in new build boats, giving more people the option of experiencing life on-board with a gyroscopic stabilizer."

Le Spezia-based Smartgyro, backed by strategic partner YANMAR Group and its companies, including Vetus, Maxwell and Flexofold, will launch the SG40 and SG80 at Genoa Boat Show, alongside the company's new brand identity and logo. Smartgyro is preparing to launch the SG20 for boats from 43ft to 50ft by early 2021 in line with its strategy to offer a complete range of stabilizers for boats from 30ft to 80ft, starting with the introduction of SG10 in the near future for the lower end of the range.

