Luxury award-winning catamaran Lagoon Seventy 8 to be premiered at Sanctuary Cove in November

by Sanctuary Cove 30 Sep 16:02 PDT 13-15 November 2020
Lagoon Seventy 8 © Nicolas Claris

Marine enthusiasts will be spoiled for choice at the upcoming Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival, with a big line-up of day, sport, fishing and leisure boats, as well as sail and power catamarans, signing up for the event.

More than 100 exhibitors have now secured space at the free, family-friendly event, which is set to take place in the vibrant Marine Village from November 13 to 15 as a precursor to the 2021 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

Popular brands and manufacturers confirmed in the 20 to 40-foot category on water include Axopar, Whitehaven Motor Yachts, Nautique, Newport Island Gypsy Boats, Game and Leisure Boats, Grady White, Regal, Caribbean, Integrity, BRIG, Cobalt Boats of Australia, Clipper Motor Yachts and Magbay Yachts Australia.

In the catamaran sector, Multihull Central, Multihull Solutions and Lagoon have secured positions on water in the world-class Sanctuary Cove Marina, which recently underwent a $12 million expansion.

Sales and Partnerships Manager Dominic O'Brien said visitors will experience well-known brands and new models across every segment of the boating lifestyle.

"The event will feature an impressive range of Australian and international brands that service all ends of the market, with a highly sought after segment of vessels on water ranging from those that are slightly bigger than a trailerable boat, but smaller than a 60-footer," Mr O'Brien said.

"Whether mono or multihull, sailing or power, sport or day cruising, fishing or skiing, there will be something for everyone, and we're looking forward to showcasing our spectacular marina to both visitors and exhibitors.

"The Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival is significant as the only boat show on the Australian calendar this year, and we are proud to be able to support the wider marine industry with a smaller, yet meaningful and safe event."

Lagoon Seventy 8 - photo © Nicolas Claris
Lagoon Seventy 8 - photo © Nicolas Claris

Among the many launches will be the Australian premiere of the award-winning Lagoon SEVENTY 8 from The Multihull Group, which offers more than 25 metres of luxury on the sea and features a spacious galley, cinema, boardroom, meeting area, workshop and separate crew quarters.

The Multihull Group's managing director, John Cowpe, said they are very excited to introduce this incredible vessel to the marketplace.

"The SEVENTY 8 from Lagoon has a unique broad-scale offering when you consider volume, range, speed and comfort," Mr Cowpe said.

"It's certainly a boat well suited to the Australian seascape. She follows in the enormous success in Australia of the Lagoon 630MY and takes it to the next level."

Joining them will be the impressive ILIAD 50 from Multihull Solutions - a revolutionary power cat never before seen at Sanctuary Cove that carries a USD$1.185M price tag - along with the Seawind 1160 and Aquila 36 power cat from Multihull Central.

Lagoon Seventy 8 - photo © Nicolas Claris
Lagoon Seventy 8 - photo © Nicolas Claris

While access to the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival is made easy with free on-site parking, visitors can also stay at the luxurious InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, which has recently undergone a $9 million upgrade.

To ensure the safety of all patrons, visitors must pre-register their attendance online. Registration and access details will be released shortly, as organisers work closely with health officials to ensure the event complies with COVID-safe practices.

Exhibitor spaces are selling fast and limited space remains. To find out more, visit www.sanctuarycoveboatshow.

Lagoon Seventy 8 - photo © Nicolas Claris
Lagoon Seventy 8 - photo © Nicolas Claris

