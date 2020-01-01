Boating when you don't have a boat

Recreational boating © Boating Industry Association Recreational boating © Boating Industry Association

by Domenic Genua 30 Sep 02:44 PDT

Boating without a boat in Australia has never been a problem for Aussies. The practice of boating has been long associated with the outdoor loving nature of our culture. Across our country, people of all ages and backgrounds have been drawn to the water for leisure and health.

With the abundance of demand for the boating lifestyle, those wishing to get out on the water have opportunities to do so in many ways. Not having a boat has not been a problem for those new to the lifestyle, or for those more experienced boaters without a watercraft of their own.

On a daily basis, the most basic of boating is commonplace around Australia, with most marinas having a "tinnie" or kayak hire offering, as well as the many local hire boat operations. This is very popular with those either not in a position to own a boat or others wanting to be on the water when they are away without their boats.

This form of boating has been a great way to get familiar with the lifestyle, do a spot of impromptu fishing or simply go exploring beyond the shoreline when visiting a new location. Hire boats from marinas are inexpensive given you get a hop-on hop-off service and all you have to do is to obey the waterway rules, love and protect the environment you are visiting, and simply ensure you have a good time.

Bigger vessel hire is also available for those in larger groups or with more sophisticated needs on the water. In this instance having a boat licence helps, but is not always necessary.

Clubs around Australia have also been a key outlet for those without a boat. Boating instruction in sailing and crewing, or simply social opportunities are a great way to find your way onto the water. Remember, your time at a club or on someone's boat should not be taken lightly. The advice is to dress accordingly, bring provisions, arrive on time, make yourself useful, take safety seriously, go beyond "thank you" and have fun!

For those looking for an extended stay on the water, it has become almost customary that everyone spends some time during their lives on a houseboat. The houseboat hire opportunities in Australia are nothing short of exceptional. Do your research and you will be assured to want to keep going back. Houseboating holiday hotspots include the Murray River, Gold Coast, the Hawkesbury and many locations with a relatively calm body of water.

Boat share is another possibility that is increasing in popularity where you can get to use a vessel which is typically stored and maintained for your convenience.

Boating and the joys and benefits associated with it are being celebrated Australia-wide during National Boating Week.

Fittingly, the week will occur alongside with National Safe Boating Week organised and delivered by the Australia New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group (ANZSBEG). Today the focus is on educating the boating public about the importance of planning your trip, reminding boaters that it is important, before you head out, to let a responsible person know where you are going, when you expect to return or arrive, how many passengers you are taking and give them a description of your vessel.

Find out more at www.amsa.gov.au/national-safe-boating-week.

People looking for more information about boat hire, houseboating or cruising places such as the Whitsundays are invited to visit DiscoverBoating.com.au or search for Discover Boating Australia on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & Twitter.