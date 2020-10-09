36m new build superyacht YN200, sold by Moonen Yachts

26 Sep

Netherlands based Moonen Yachts are pleased to announce the sale of their 36.3 meter Moonen Martinique, YN200. This marks the second sale of the year for Moonen Yachts and the third superyacht to be built on the Martinique platform.

Building on the success of her predecessors, YN200 incorporates exterior design by Dutch designer René van der Velden, naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design and interior design and styling by London based Studio Indigo.

The marriage of YN200's hull and superstructure will take place on the 9th of October 2020 and she will be delivered to her new owners in the USA in November 2021. As the new owners stepped in early in the process, there was room for change. At owner's wish YN200 will an extended sun deck, providing her owners with an extra 2.5 meters of space on-board and a beautiful Jacuzzi to relax.

Already current members of the Moonen Family, YN200's owners have enjoyed their beautiful Moonen 84 for the past three years and are well acquainted with the Moonen brand. The reason they chose to return to Moonen for their new yacht, was because "There were several compelling reasons to remain with the Moonen Family. First, Moonen's reputation for unprecedented engineering and quality of mechanical systems and general construction. The sophistication of the ship's systems is equivalent to that of a ship twice its size. There is no compromising any inch of the ship's parts or materials whether it be a simple faucet to a major water filtration system. But more importantly, it's the Moonen people whose pride shines through the manufacturing of their ships. Matthew and Louise Baxter, the new Moonen shipyard owners are tirelessly committed to continue the enduring legacy of the Mooned brand. We see them as our business and family partners in building our world-class ship which will stand the test of time. We are excited about this endeavor and a lifelong relationship with the Baxter's and Moonen family"

YN200 is will be built for private use to explore the US-west coast. The spacious main deck of this stunning superyacht comprises a large saloon with an adjacent formal dining area, a large and well-equipped galley and an impressive master suite with a luxurious His and Hers bathroom. Main deck aft offers a relaxing area to soak up the beautiful ocean views, with stairs leading down to the swimming platform providing easy access to the water.

The Bridge deck now features an additional day head. To the aft, the winter garden offers an indoor lounge area that can be closed off with sectional doors, or kept open to provide access to the shaded exterior deck, creating a large indoor/outdoor entertaining area. The newly extended sun deck will continue to enjoy a spacious lounge area with a bar and grill for entertaining. And it will now feature a sparkling jacuzzi, a first for Moonen's Martinique platform and an ideal location to enjoy the picturesque views of the ocean.

Below deck is home to the guests and crew. Here you'll find four staterooms, all featuring private luxury bathrooms and the crew quarters with laundry facilities.

In total, the generous interior of Moonen YN200 which will feature teak wood throughout, will accommodate 12 guests in four staterooms and one owners suite and seven crew in 4 cabins, including the Captain's cabin located on the Bridge deck, with direct access to the Bridge.

YN200 is powered by twin CAT C32 engines which provide her with a high-performing top speed of 16.5 knots and a comfortable cruising speed of 14 knots. She has a transatlantic range of 4000 nm at a cruising speed of 10 knots allowing you and your guests to explore the world in comfort, safety and style.

Built from high tensile steel and measuring a length of 36.3 metres (119ft), YN200 boasts a maximum beam of 8 metres, a draught of 2.1 metres and a volume of 334 GT. So, not only does she epitomise fantastic performance, perfect stability and exceedingly low noise and vibration levels, she can also travel the world and comfortably motor into almost any port.

Part of Moonen's brand promise is that they guarantee expert attention and service whenever you need it. When you purchase a new build, you'll enjoy world-class in-house service, build flexibility, receive a 24-month warranty and work with experienced professionals where you can be involved in the design process as much or as little as you wish. Furthermore, throughout the life of your yacht, Moonen will perform maintenance and upgrades to extend its lifetime. And should you desire a refit down the track, they provide full refit capabilities all done in the on-site outfitting shed, to ensure the first-class Dutch refit your Moonen deserves.

Moonen Yachts are thrilled that the new owners of YN200 have chosen them once again and continue to place their trust in the expertise of the Shipyard and all team members involved. We look forward to building on the already strong relationship we have and are proud to have them in our Moonen family.

