Bestevaer 53 Motor Yacht: Investing in adventure

by Stephanie Pot 25 Sep 09:39 PDT

KM Yachtbuilders has over 20 years' experience specialized in building aluminum sail boats. Founded in Friesland, a Northern province of the Netherlands nestled upon the Atlantic Ocean, the company has a rich sailing history.

With over 65 custom-built ships to name, KM Yachtbuilders has built a solid reputation within the sailing world, based on uncompromising craftsmanship. The company has been highly acclaimed in the sailing market for quite some time, but now it is time to extend this reputation to the rest of the world. On September 10th 2020, the Bestevaer 53 MY was launched, a world-class seaworthy aluminum motor yacht, one in a million and the first of its kind.

Onboard your next adventure

Elegant, timeless and distinctive; this motor yacht combines sustainable aesthetics with quality and safety. The Bestevaer 53 MY was built to last generations, providing a second home on the water for yourself, your children and their children.

Discover true freedom with the Bestevaer 53 MY - easy to navigate while simultaneously providing all the comforts of home without being tied to one place. Set course and find your adventure along the rugged coastline of Norway, travel to Italy for Venice Biennale, or cruise the beautiful Mediterranean waters around the Cote D'Azur. The Bestevaer 53 MY is built to stand all waters and to realize all of your nautical adventures.

Design

The unique design of the Bestevaer 53 MY is the result of a collaboration with Dykstra Naval Architects in Amsterdam. The boat's appearance is reminiscent of motor yachts produced in the 1900s, yet equipped with the technology, innovation and comfort of modern-day sailing. The ship is approximately 16 meters long, 4.97 meters wide and has a draft of only 1 meter.

The hull and superstructure are made of unpainted aluminum. This exclusive and durable material is not only very beautiful but also virtually indestructible and maintenance-free. The only exterior maintenance necessary to keep this ship in good state is to rinse it with water. Because of the durability and relatively low maintenance of the aluminum exterior, this boat can be used for decades and remain in a beautiful state, making it a solid investment for life.

Interior

The ship is equipped with high-quality Scandinavian design furniture and appliances. The boat features the following amenities to make you feel true comfort and ease:

A luxury kitchen with dishwasher, electric hob, oven, Quooker tap and fridge with freezer;

A large lounge and dining area including 49 "flat screen TV;

Two cabins, one with two single beds and a master bedroom with a double bed;

Private bathroom and toilet per cabin to guarantee maximum privacy;

Air conditioning and central heating;

Washing machine

Extensive closet and storage space, both inside and outside.

The interior of the boat displays a strong affinity with Scandinavian design which is reflected in the warm, understated styling paired with natural materials and light color palette:

Handcrafted brushed oak furniture with a beautifully contrasting walnut table;

Lounge sofa and helm seat upholstery constructed with Danish wool.

Soft carpet in the cabins;

Custom-made mattresses with luxurious 100% linen bedding;

Matte black door fittings from Frost Denmark;

Bathroom accessories from Frost Denmark;

Dutch Designed Lamps

Custom-made anodized aluminum kitchen unit.

Indoor-Outdoor living space

The living room is designed to expand outdoors by opening the floor length doors onto the back deck of the boat. This indoor-outdoor living style is perfect for entertaining and enjoying a beautiful dinner of the deck with easy access to the interior. The deck is equipped with a hydraulic swim platform. Taking a quick swim, paddle boarding, or boarding dinghy to the nearest village to get fresh bread are all done with ease when onboard the Bestevaer 53 MY.

The complete construction of the ship is carried out by KM Yachtbuilders at their own shipyard in Makkum. The Bestevaer 53 MY is built to measure with any desired modifications. A sustainable boat that meets all your wishes for adventure - both now and in the future. The Bestevaer 53 MY is truly a purchase to enjoy for a lifetime.