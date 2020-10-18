Special event at Darling Harbour - VIP Invite

by Flagstaff Marine 27 Sep 15:50 PDT

To celebrate the arrival of these NEW models, Flagstaff Marine, in collaboration with the Beneteau outboard dealer, Chapman Marine and Lagoon Importer, TMG, is staging Boating Rendez-vous at Darling Harbour from Friday 16 October to Sunday 18 October 2020, at 10 am - 4 pm each day.

On display we will have the latest models from BENETEAU - these new release models, never previously on display include:

New FIRST yacht 53

New Oceanis 40.1

New Oceanis 30.1

New first 27

New Excess 12 Catamaran

Plus we'll also have two of our most popular inboard power models on display:

Gran Turismo 40

Swift Trawler 47

The NEW breed of cat

Excess is the new, award-winning Catamaran series from Group Beneteau will thrill you with its blend of design and performance - you can see full details of the Excess range (11, 12 and 15) here on website.

The first, an Excess 12, has just arrived in Sydney. She comes with the optional pulse taller rig and is the ideal boat if you are seeking both the joy and sensation of sailing but also want to enjoy cruising in spacious comfort and luxury.

You can view and purchase this exceptional vessel today - no waiting - you could be on the water with your family and friends enjoying spring sailing within days!

The NEW flagship of the First range

The eagerly awaited First Yacht 53 is a high-end sailing yacht that combines luxury and performance, making her comfortable and easy to move around.

Following 42 years of the First range legacy, she is graced with an ultra-sleek minimalist design, high power operation, supreme on-board technology and spacious living areas featuring the best in quality materials.

Performance features on the Lorenzo Argento design include:

A high-performance mast

Carbon boom

Rod-rigging

Teak on the coach roof

Recessed genoa sheet tracks

Broad open stern

Clean, uncluttered cockpit

Tender garage

The First Yacht 53 is simply one of the finest in sailing history. More details here.

The Beneteau First 27 - a sports fun shorthanded cruiser

Designed for offshore racing by naval architect Sam Manuard, the First 27 has all the makings of a robust competitive boat.

She features a hard chine as far as the stem, vertical sides, a good beam on the waterline and twin rudders, the cockpit is spacious and comfortable and has two foot chocks over the full length. With a manually operated hydraulic jack to lift the keel, the First 27 is easy to tow and with an outboard motor that swings up and down from its midships mount, she is easy to manoeuvre. Further details here.

The glamorous NEW Oceanis 40.1

A big cruiser, offering a new balance of elegance, space, and performance, the philosophy of the Oceanis 40.1 is to make sailing and mooring pleasurable.

The strengths of this cruiser, studied in detail by the architect Marc Lombard and the Beneteau design office, are unrivalled space inside, a huge deck plan and the ability to clock up the miles when you are cruising.

Perfect for families, couples and experienced sailors alike, this versatile 12-meter cruiser is perfectly adaptable to fit the most demanding sailor's cruising requirements and satisfying their need for comfort and pleasure under sail. More details here.