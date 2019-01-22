Largest superyacht in Australia berths in Port Stephens

M/Y Mischief berthed at the Anchorage © Maddie Spencer M/Y Mischief berthed at the Anchorage © Maddie Spencer

by David Good 25 Sep 02:02 PDT

The largest domestic charter superyacht in Australia has berthed in The Anchorage Marina at Port Stephens. M/Y Mischief is 54m long and is available for charter via the Ahoy Club. The luxuriously appointed vessel has been chartered by Australian guests who flew in by helicopter, landed directly at the marina and joined the vessel shortly after its arrival.

David Good, CEO of Superyacht Australia commented. "Vessels such as M/Y Mischief are currently able to operate for guest holidays and it's exciting to see such a large vessel in Port Stephens. The Anchorage Marina has the capacity to take these large vessels with outstanding infrastructure in a relatively secluded location".

"The superyacht industry injects millions of dollars of economic contribution into small regional communities with their fresh seafood, local produce and wines plus tour and fishing guides with exceptional local knowledge. Port Stephens is one of many regional NSW areas that could benefit from the visitation of superyachts such as M/Y Mischief. Other regional destinations with the marina infrastructure capabilities to accommodate superyachts include Newcastle, Coffs Harbour and Eden, all with their own distinctive local attractions, exposing potential investors to the beauty of regional NSW." stated Good.

"With the current restrictions on international travel we hope many more high-end domestic guests choose to see regions like Port Stephens by chartering a superyacht. Having M/Y Mischief berth at The Anchorage should certainly draw other vessels to also explore this stunning waterway and region." concluded Good.