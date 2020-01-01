Recreational Boating is a favourite pastime for millions of Australians

by Domenic Genua 25 Sep 02:05 PDT

With more than 85 per cent of the population living within 50km of the coast, it is estimated that more than 20 per cent of all Australians engage in some form of boating annually and that almost 1 in 5 households have a boat or watercraft.

With the span of magnificent coastline, harbours, bays, and rivers, Aussies are spoilt with options for enjoying time in, on or around our waterways.

The popularity of recreational boating can be witnessed on our waterways all year round, and the longevity and history of this favourite pastime is best demonstrated at the fabulous maritime museums Australia wide.

Despite the challenging scenario that the pandemic has presented, recreational boating and the desire for the outdoors has seen a substantial increase in interest and demand worldwide. Where permitted, recreational boating has presented Australians with the perfect remedy for those seeking to de-stress and relax in the outdoors for improved mental health.

Recreational boating is diverse in nature, not only catering for the opportunities associated with having a good time, but also as a conduit to many sporting activities such as fishing, sailing, water-skiing, wake boating and paddling.

National Boating Week kicks off today and will run until 2 October, fittingly with the weekend of 3 and 4 October being the unofficial start of the boating season in Australia.

The week will celebrate the lifestyle of recreational boating and will work to help Australians understand pathways to participate as well has help those already active on the waterways. The purpose of the campaign is to heighten awareness of the joys and benefits associated with recreational boating across Australia.

This week will also see the launch of DiscoverBoating.com.au, an information portal to help all Australians better understand and guide them with information, education and entertainment associated with boating.

The week will occur alongside with National Safe Boating Week organised and delivered by the Australia New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group (ANZSBEG). The BIA works with regulators to support our charter to encourage and promote safe, responsible and enjoyable boating.