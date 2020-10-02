Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

National Safe Boating Week in Australia and New Zealand

by Boating Industry Association 24 Sep 22:23 PDT 26 September - 2 October 2020

When the industry forefathers started the Association in the 1960s, they were quick to acknowledge that educating the public about Boating Safety was an important part of its charter.

The Boating Industry Association, through its communication and Boat Shows has always deemed this process as important and necessary.

Safe Boating is Good Boating and as such we are pleased to support the efforts of Australia New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group (ANZSBEG) who this week will also coordinate activities for National Safe Boating Week.

Keep an eye out for these important messages.

Discover Boating Australia

Discover Boating was launched this week to provide boaters, new and old, with a whole lot of information to help them get on the water, or to improve their time on the water.

The website has been developed with some great contributions from some of Australia's leading boating journalists and others who are simply passionate about the water.

The Discover Boating Team have a long list of additions still to come and we look forward to bringing those to you in the coming months.

You too can contribute to the page. Have a look and let us know if there is something you would like to share. In particular, have a look at "Places to Go Boating" - send us some text and good quality pictures.

We have also launched BOAT TV. If you know of a quality YouTube or Vimeo channel you believe is worthy of inclusion, drop us a note.

Discover Boating Australia - photo © discoverboating.com.au
Discover Boating Australia - photo © discoverboating.com.au

Related Articles

Boating when you don't have a boat
It has never been a problem for Aussies Boating without a boat in Australia has never been a problem for Aussies. The practice of boating has been long associated with the outdoor loving nature of our culture. Posted today at 9:44 am Boating is good for you
Confirmed by scientific study from award-winning marine biologist The benefits of recreational boating have been assumed for decades and now through some interesting and compelling work, it has been proven that boating is good for you. Posted on 26 Sep A favourite pastime for millions of Australians
20 per cent of all Australians engage in some form of boating annually With more than 85 per cent of the population living within 50km of the coast, it is estimated that more than 20 per cent of all Australians engage in some form of boating annually and that almost 1 in 5 households have a boat or watercraft. Posted on 25 Sep $35 million investment announced in Gold Coast
Creating more opportunities for the city's superyacht and marine industries The Palaszczuk Government has announced more than $35 million will be invested in the Gold Coast's waterways to create more than 100 jobs, upgrade facilities for boaties, maintain navigation and improve access through dredging navigation channels. Posted on 17 Sep In Conversation with BIA President, Darren Vaux
Increasing participation in boating and the upcoming National Boating Week We spoke to Darren Vaux, the President of the Boating Industry Assocation of Australia about increasing participation in boating and the upcoming National Boating Week. Posted on 9 Sep Check, Service, Register
A single-source of reliable information for inflatable lifejackets The BIA has been commissioned by ARBSC and the Australia New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group to build a new Lifejacket Consumer Portal to help educate and support consumers with information regarding Inflatable Lifejackets. Posted on 3 Sep Vale Ian Alexander McAndrew
Ian represented Australia on the ICOMIA and The International Marinas Committee Ian was elected to the BIA Board of Directors in December 1988. He was elected Vice President in December 1991 and served as President from April 1992 until May 2006. Posted on 30 Jun Yamba Welding and Engineering acquires Naiad
Working with Naiad since 2011 and committed to growing the company This purchase will not affect the current business arrangements that Naiad has with its International and Domestic licenced builders and the Naiad support team will remain located in Picton, (New Zealand). Posted on 25 Jun Intrastate travel opens up Australia wide
Allowing intrastate travel and staying overnight a boon for recreational boating At 3pm today Tasmania will join all other States and Territories by allowing intrastate travel and staying overnight which is a boon for recreational and commercial boating. Posted on 6 Jun
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy