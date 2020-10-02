National Safe Boating Week in Australia and New Zealand

by Boating Industry Association 24 Sep 22:23 PDT

When the industry forefathers started the Association in the 1960s, they were quick to acknowledge that educating the public about Boating Safety was an important part of its charter.

The Boating Industry Association, through its communication and Boat Shows has always deemed this process as important and necessary.

Safe Boating is Good Boating and as such we are pleased to support the efforts of Australia New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group (ANZSBEG) who this week will also coordinate activities for National Safe Boating Week.

Keep an eye out for these important messages.

Discover Boating Australia

Discover Boating was launched this week to provide boaters, new and old, with a whole lot of information to help them get on the water, or to improve their time on the water.

The website has been developed with some great contributions from some of Australia's leading boating journalists and others who are simply passionate about the water.

The Discover Boating Team have a long list of additions still to come and we look forward to bringing those to you in the coming months.

You too can contribute to the page. Have a look and let us know if there is something you would like to share. In particular, have a look at "Places to Go Boating" - send us some text and good quality pictures.

We have also launched BOAT TV. If you know of a quality YouTube or Vimeo channel you believe is worthy of inclusion, drop us a note.