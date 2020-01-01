Please select your home edition
Metal Shark debuts 48-meter catamaran expedition vessel and introduces "Metal Shark Yachts"

by Metal Shark Yachts 28 Sep 07:14 PDT
Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel © Metal Shark Yachts

USA-based shipbuilder Metal Shark has introduced a 48-meter (158') aluminum catamaran expedition yacht.

The new Metal Shark M48, named "Magnet," is the first build in the company's "Metal Shark Yachts" portfolio of high-speed, long range catamaran expedition yachts, which has just been announced. The new lineup also include the M30 (30 meters / 100') and M70 (70 meters / 231').

Magnet is the first-ever private recreational yacht built by Metal Shark, a diversified builder of aluminum and steel vessels for military and commercial operators worldwide. The vessel is also notable for being built in the United States, constructed from start to finish at Metal Shark's Franklin, Louisiana shipyard.

Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel - photo © Metal Shark Yachts
Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel - photo © Metal Shark Yachts

The three-decked welded-aluminum craft features design work completed by Metal Shark's in-house engineering team, utilizing an Incat Crowther catamaran hull form optimized for maximum speed and range. The vessel weighs in with a lightship displacement of 275 metric tons and can carry up to 29,000 US gallons (110,000 liters) of fuel. Powered by twin 2,600-BHP (1,939 Kw) MTU IMO Tier III diesel engines, Magnet boasts a globe-spanning 11,000 nautical mile range at a 10-knot cruise, with reserve. In sea trials the new craft has reached a top speed of 27 knots.

"This is not by any stretch a typical yacht," explained the vessel's owner, George Wallner. "I wanted a serious, rugged, purpose-built vessel capable of reaching the remote, unspoiled destinations that you can't get to with an airplane. With Magnet, I can travel quickly to faraway places, and everyone onboard can enjoy the adventure. Upon arrival, we can stay for extended periods, independently and comfortably, without reliance on a large crew. I also wanted to be able to work on board, continue with my product development and testing activities at sea. The catamaran format offers ample room and a uniquely stable platform for that. I worked closely with Metal Shark over an extended period to execute my vision, to create this tool for recreational exploration, and it is very rewarding to finally experience Magnet under way. So far, I have been most impressed by this vessel's stability, even at speed in heavy seas."

Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel - photo © Metal Shark Yachts
Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel - photo © Metal Shark Yachts

"Like Magnet, each of our catamaran Metal Shark Yachts have been designed to liberate owners from the fuss of yachting and to eliminate adherence to rigid itineraries, opening up new opportunities for exploration," said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. "With Magnet you can run from New York to Miami in under 48 hours, you can cross oceans at 17 knots, and you can comfortably enjoy long-range global travel without refueling concerns. At anchor, a Metal Shark Yacht becomes its own island of self-sustaining independence, with the autonomy to stay on station for extended periods."

Thanks to its catamaran footprint, M48 offers significantly more deck space than a monohull yacht of comparable length, creating vast spaces for entertaining along with ample storage space for tenders, toys, or other payloads. A 5,000 lb.-capacity submersible stern platform and a 3,500 lb. aft deck crane easily launch, retrieve, and stow tenders, toys, and cargo.

Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel - photo © Metal Shark Yachts
Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel - photo © Metal Shark Yachts

Machinery spaces, crew quarters, refrigerated storage, a wine cellar, and a complete work shop are all accommodated belowdecks within the twin catamaran hulls, opening up all three decks for owners and guests. On the main and mid decks, the elevated interior imparts the feel of a high-end city apartment as opposed to the far more enclosed spaces of a typical yacht. Large, panoramic windows and understated finishes put the emphasis on the journey, offering airy, uncluttered surroundings and sweeping views of the outside environment.

An expansive upper-level sun deck, generously appointed with wraparound seating and lounges, al fresco dining areas, and a bar with refrigerators and an ice maker, also features a forward flybridge which offers superb visibility from its elevated position. A large fixed shade provides comfort while also accommodating an integrated 12-panel, 4.2 kW solar power generation array, and a spacious aft lounge area beckons sun lovers.

Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel - photo © Metal Shark Yachts
Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel - photo © Metal Shark Yachts

Magnet has been configured with a master cabin, a VIP cabin, and three guest cabins. However, each offering in the Metal Shark Yachts lineup may be fully customized to suit the unique requirements of the owner. With its enormous 393 meters (4,230 square feet) of interior living space, M48 can easily be configured to accommodate additional guests or crew.

Magnet's appearance is as unique as her mission. The vessel's assertive styling incorporates chiseled lines inspired by Metal Shark's military patrol vessels, which are designed to achieve modern naval visual deterrent requirements. Hardware is rugged and overbuilt. Angular brows lend an imposing look while shielding the vessel's expansive windows from the sun. Exposed architectural elements and an industrial-grade finish, designed for extended operation with minimum maintenance, combine to convey the vessel's no-nonsense demeanor.

"M48 and our broader line of Metal Shark Yachts defy simple categorization," said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. "While they are expedition yachts by definition, we focused on capability instead of trying to reach new levels of haute couture interior design. A Metal Shark Yacht offers a different type of experience by enabling owners to go farther, faster, without refueling, by extending the amount of time they can operate autonomously, by reducing reliance on crew, and by maximizing the enjoyment of the yachting experience by minimizing maintenance concerns."

Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel - photo © Metal Shark Yachts
Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel - photo © Metal Shark Yachts

"Metal Shark's entry into the yacht market presents owners in the United States with a tremendous opportunity to have their yacht built at a U.S. shipyard by a builder with an extensively proven track record, said Metal Shark Key Account Manager Billy Smith. "From the peace of mind and the convenience of domestic production to the many benefits of aluminum construction, we're bringing a fresh alternative to the yacht market. This unique new class of vessel is not just a concept, but a proven craft that has been built, tested, and is on the water today."

Metal Shark has launched a new website dedicated to its new portfolio of catamaran yachts. For additional details on the entire Metal Shark Yachts lineup visit www.metalsharkyachts.com.

Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel - photo © Metal Shark Yachts
Metal Shark 48-Meter Catamaran Expedition Vessel - photo © Metal Shark Yachts

