Designed for long-distance cruising, her power and hull design allows her to reach incredible speeds, while her large tank capacity and autonomy lets you embark on long-range adventures.

Discover the exclusive film of the Power 67, a new model by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts that boasts exceptional space, performance, luxury and refinement.

New and pre-owned on display in Sydney

Visit Multihull Solutions to see the new Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 This is your opportunity to personally inspect the brand new model Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 sailing catamaran at our Sydney Sales Centre in Rushcutters Bay.

Mooloolaba open-for-inspection and sea trials day

Would you like to take a look around and enjoy the Iliad 50? Would you like to take a look around and enjoy a sea trial on the brand new ILIAD 50? Or perhaps a pre-owned multihull is more suited to your cruising plans.

Live webinar: Sailing Indonesia

Join Sail South Pacific's John Martin John is the organiser of the Multihull Solutions Sail 2 Indonesia Rally and has cruised extensively in the region, making him the perfect person to give you insider tips and share his local knowledge.

Rapido Trimarans update

Ocean-cruising tris gaining attention Rapido Trimarans are really making their mark on the international scene with their ocean-cruising tris gaining attention for their remarkable speed, performance and value.

Mooloolaba boats on display

ILIAD 50 is a true offshore bluewater passage maker Would you like to take a look around and enjoy a sea trial on the brand new ILIAD 50? Or perhaps a pre-owned multihull is more suited to your cruising plans.

Multihull Solutions Webinar: First aid for cruisin

Must-have first aid skills while you're cruising Together with Wendy Sullivan, First Aid Trainer and yacht skipper extraordinaire, we take you through the must-have first aid skills while you're cruising.

Did you miss the new Isla 40 pop-up webinar?

You can still watch this free 1-hour webinar session on demand Following Fountaine Pajot's exciting announcement about its stunning new entry-level model, the Isla 40, we ran a special pop-up webinar this week with all the facts of this amazing latest release!

MY 40 NZ Premiere at the Auckland Boat Show

Award-winning cat continues to enjoy strong worldwide sales The award-winning MY 40 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts will have its New Zealand premiere at the 2020 Auckland Boat Show.